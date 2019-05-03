UNION GROVE — Grove Concrete and Supply, a local company that produces precast concrete products, could expand slightly across the border into Yorkville.
Paul Miller, owner of Grove Concrete, 18426 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), submitted an application to Yorkville to change the zoning of a 1.95-acre parcel adjacent to the business from residential to industrial to serve as storage for the company.
The parcel, located at 18324 Durand Ave. (Highway 11), is currently just farmland with a single garage. Miller’s application says he would tear the garage down and not add any buildings, just store some of Grove Concrete’s inventory there and add an access path. There are also no plans to add fencing, sewer, electrical or lighting to the parcel.
Miller purchased the property through an LLC in March. It sits in a small area of Yorkville just west of the Piggly Wiggly shopping center that is completely surrounded by Union Grove land, including the parcel Grove Concrete is on.
A public hearing before the joint Yorkville Village Board and Plan Commission is scheduled for May 13.
Grove Concrete has been in Union Grove since the 1950s. It employs nine full-time employees and one part-time employee.
