Union Grove committee recommends mobile food vendor ordinance with a limit of four permits per year

UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Administration Committee made a recommendation for mobile food vendor regulations and denied a request for reduced or waived license fees for business owners at its meeting May 14, held via public teleconference.
Mobile food vendor regulations
Concerns have been raised that the village lacks regulations regarding mobile food vendors (food trucks and carts), according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.
A pre-existing village ordinance specified that mobile food establishments were to be inspected by the Health Department and were to satisfy the relevant provisions of the Wisconsin Administrative Code.
The Committee made a recommendation to approve a mobile food vendor ordinance and permit requirement, with a few changes to the draft that was presented.
The Administration Committee recommended that an annual permit would be required for any mobile food vendor, except those specifically approved by for special events and the farmers market. The permit would provide a process for tracking the number of vendors in the village and making sure they are complying with the ordinance.
The committee set the limit of four annual permits per year, with a recommended fee of $400 each. The recommendation will go to the Village Board at its next meeting, scheduled for June 1.
The committee also approved offering a one-day permit option at $35 per day for a limit of five days per year.
Initial permits would be approved by the Administration Committee and renewals would be approved by staff.
Vendors will not be allowed to operate on streets (except for special events). The main commercial streets may be too unsafe due to regular truck traffic, and the rest of the Village is primarily residential where mobile food vendors wouldn’t fit in, Hawes said.
Hours of operation will be limited to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and vendors cannot be in the same location for more than six hours in a 24 hour period.
Request to reduce or waive license fees
The Village received a letter from the owner of Coal Miners Bar, 1024 Main St., requesting reduced or waived license fees due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Some of us have been able to do carryout orders, but this is nowhere near enough revenue to keep our businesses going,” Coal Miners Bar owner Gary Hummelt said in a letter to the village.
Coal Miners has been the only business so far that has made such a request.
“Through our small business relief program, we have tried to help businesses that are struggling, but I’m sure every business is in a different situation,” Hawes said.
The committee denied the request for reduced fees for the following reasons:
- License renewal materials were mailed to businesses on April 20 and the village has not heard from any businesses indicating they were unable to pay the license fees.
- The Village Board recently reviewed the fee schedule on April 13 and decided to not make any changes to the current fees.
- There are costs involved with administering the licenses and running background checks. If these costs are not offset by license fees, then the costs are absorbed by tax payers through the general fund.
- The village would lose approximately $5,500 in revenue from alcohol licenses if fees were adjusted as requested. The village anticipates budget shortfalls in other license and revenue areas this year.
- Staff is aware of a few communities reducing liquor license fees throughout the state but a majority appear to be charging the normal rate.
- The village established a small business relief fund with 0% interest loans designed to help businesses facing hardships caused by the pandemic.
