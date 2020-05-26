Union Grove committee recommends mobile food vendor ordinance with a limit of four permits per year

The committee also approved offering a one-day permit option at $35 per day for a limit of five days per year.

Initial permits would be approved by the Administration Committee and renewals would be approved by staff.

Vendors will not be allowed to operate on streets (except for special events). The main commercial streets may be too unsafe due to regular truck traffic, and the rest of the Village is primarily residential where mobile food vendors wouldn’t fit in, Hawes said.

Hours of operation will be limited to 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and vendors cannot be in the same location for more than six hours in a 24 hour period.

Request to reduce or waive license fees

The Village received a letter from the owner of Coal Miners Bar, 1024 Main St., requesting reduced or waived license fees due to economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Some of us have been able to do carryout orders, but this is nowhere near enough revenue to keep our businesses going,” Coal Miners Bar owner Gary Hummelt said in a letter to the village.

Coal Miners has been the only business so far that has made such a request.