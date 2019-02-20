UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Community Development Authority is weighing its options for several vacant properties in the village, including the former Burger King and a closed gas station.
In a time when developers are planning tens of millions of dollars’ worth of development in the village, there have been no buyers for the former Burger King or Community State Bank drive-thru just west of the intersection of highways 11 (15th Avenue) and 45 (Main Street), nor for the former J & K Quik Mart gas station, 802 Main St. The CDA debated Tuesday whether the village should buy any of the properties to try to attract developers.
Quik Mart has been vacant since least 2014, according to village records. Situated on 0.56 acres, the property is listed for sale at $595,000, a price the CDA agreed was too high. However, it is in a place developers may be less keen on building, and the price may come down.
Externally, the gas station is in somewhat of a state of disrepair, with torn awnings and a cracked sign. It has “more hair on it” than the Burger King site, said Jenny Trick, executive director of the Racine County Economic Development Corp. Trick was at the meeting for a different agenda item, and the CDA members asked her opinion on the vacant properties.
“This is one where a developer is going to look at this and think, ‘Somebody buy this building, tear it down, clean it up and market it, and maybe I’ll think about it,’” Trick said.
“But none of this is easy. It’s not easy stuff, but that’s where a CDA comes in … to make that positive change in your community. This is one of those sites you’re probably going to have to take an active role in for this to actually change.”
The CDA decided to take up the Quik Mart discussion again at its next meeting. By then, the CDA plans to obtain records from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that will show any environmental concerns from the gas tanks.
Other properties left alone
As for the vacant Burger King building, 1141 15th Ave., and vacant bank drive-thru, 1201 15th Ave., the CDA decided to hold off on any action because the buildings are just off the village’s busiest intersection, which could be an appealing location for developers. The restaurant closed last June.
The .98-acre Burger King property was assessed last year at $478,000, a $35,300 reduction from 2017. It is not publicly listed for sale, but Village President Mike Aimone said at the meeting that last he heard, the owner wants about $500,000 to $550,000 for it.
Just west of the restaurant, the .73-acre bank drive-thru property is listed for sale at $299,000. It was assessed at $211,100 in 2018, down $15,600 from 2017.
“Those particular properties are not in any danger of not being developed by an outside party,” said Steve Wicklund, CDA member and village president candidate. “They’re in a good spot, and I don’t know if the village should insert itself into that particular endeavor.”
On the west side of the drive-thru is Brothers Car Wash, owned by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The CDA included the car wash in its discussions about the Burger King and drive-thru sites, but the property is not currently for sale.
It is unclear if Vos would be willing to sell the property if a developer or the village wanted to purchase it. Vos could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
