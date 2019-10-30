{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The Village Board is scheduled to interview candidates to fill former Village Trustee Al Jelinek’s seat beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The interviews will be conducted in open session, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes. Trustees are then expected to appoint a replacement for Jelinek after the interviews, Hawes said. The replacement will serve out the rest of Jelinek’s term, which expires in April 2021.

Six people applied to fill Jelinek’s seat by the noon Monday deadline. The applicants are:

  • Adam Graf, owner of Countywide Lawn Care, who served as a village trustee from 2013-17
  • Anthony Uebersohn, business analyst at CoreLogic in Wauwatosa
  • Jennifer Ditscheit, business services representative at Dynamic Workforce Solutions and former executive director of the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce
  • Patrick Brinkman, library technician at Gateway Technical College in Kenosha
  • Peter Hansen, the former Racine County Board chairman and retired home builder
  • Tony Hood, Union Grove Community Development Authority citizen member, chief principal/strategist for H.T. Consulting Group in Libertyville, Illinois

The vacancy was created earlier this month when Jelinek moved to Kenosha County.

Jelinek still owns his house in Union Grove and hoped to stay on the board for the remainder of his term, according to emails obtained through an open records request. But state statutes say vacancies are immediately and automatically created when an incumbent moves out of their represented district.

Jelinek also served on the village's Building Board, Administration Committee, Fire Commission and Parks and Recreation Committee.

Hawes notified the rest of the Village Board of Jelinek’s relocation in an Oct. 7 email.

