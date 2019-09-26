UNION GROVE — Despite frustration from Village Trustee Ryan Johnson, the Village Board unanimously voted Monday to approve a 25% recycling rate increase with Whitewater-based waste company Johns Disposal.
The approval will result in a 5.7% overall increase for what residents pay for garbage, yard waste, recycling and bulk collection in 2020. It comes amid a volatile international recycled materials market that has emerged after China banned almost all recycling imports last year.
Under the village and Johns Disposal’s current contract, Johns can automatically increase the rates to match the consumer price index or negotiate for a greater increase. Johnson was skeptical that allowing this increase would set a precedent for increases above CPI down the line.
“The frustrating part for me is that when we went into this, we talked about a CPI increase and (this year) we come in at 5.7%,” Johnson said. “That worries me. Now next year, we’re looking at another 5.7% potentially, or it could be higher. It could be lower, but it could be higher.”
You have free articles remaining.
He also expressed concern that the village and Johns have a five-year contract, leaving the village potentially on the hook for several more sizeable increases.
“This is something that is entirely outside of our control,” said Nate Austin, municipal account manager with Johns. “So to answer your question about going forward, there is no promise. The best that the village has — the guarantee that the village has — is that if you think what I’m asking for is unreasonable, you have the right to terminate our contract. That’s your protection.”
Despite the concerns, Johnson voted along with the rest of the board to accept the rate increase. It will bring the current $3 per housing unit per month rate up to $3.75 per housing unit per month.
Village trustees also voted Monday to apply for a water rate increase via the simplified rate case, or SRC, method. With an SRC, a utility simply needs to apply for an increase with the state’s Public Service Commission. If the utility meets certain qualifications, it will automatically be granted a 3% increase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Why would people pay extra to contract for recycling when it's common knowledge that most of the stuff just gets dumped in with the normal sold waster stream. Pretty stupid of the taxpayers not to question this taxation.
It’s time for an Audit of the village and how taxpayers dollars are being utilized and how money is being moved around. You know what we mean Aimone. It’s coming soon at the taxpayers request and the schools will be included also!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.