UNION GROVE — Despite frustration from Village Trustee Ryan Johnson, the Village Board unanimously voted Monday to approve a 25% recycling rate increase with Whitewater-based waste company Johns Disposal.

The approval will result in a 5.7% overall increase for what residents pay for garbage, yard waste, recycling and bulk collection in 2020. It comes amid a volatile international recycled materials market that has emerged after China banned almost all recycling imports last year.

Under the village and Johns Disposal’s current contract, Johns can automatically increase the rates to match the consumer price index or negotiate for a greater increase. Johnson was skeptical that allowing this increase would set a precedent for increases above CPI down the line.

“The frustrating part for me is that when we went into this, we talked about a CPI increase and (this year) we come in at 5.7%,” Johnson said. “That worries me. Now next year, we’re looking at another 5.7% potentially, or it could be higher. It could be lower, but it could be higher.”

He also expressed concern that the village and Johns have a five-year contract, leaving the village potentially on the hook for several more sizeable increases.

“This is something that is entirely outside of our control,” said Nate Austin, municipal account manager with Johns. “So to answer your question about going forward, there is no promise. The best that the village has — the guarantee that the village has — is that if you think what I’m asking for is unreasonable, you have the right to terminate our contract. That’s your protection.”

Despite the concerns, Johnson voted along with the rest of the board to accept the rate increase. It will bring the current $3 per housing unit per month rate up to $3.75 per housing unit per month.

Village trustees also voted Monday to apply for a water rate increase via the simplified rate case, or SRC, method. With an SRC, a utility simply needs to apply for an increase with the state’s Public Service Commission. If the utility meets certain qualifications, it will automatically be granted a 3% increase.

