Union Grove awards $140K bid for entertainment stage project

UNION GROVE — The village has accepted a bid to build the planned School Yard Park entertainment stage, awarding the contract to Yorkville-based Bower Design and Construction.

Funding for the $139,600 contract comes partly from a $100,000 Racine County cultural grant and a $20,000 Union Grove Kiwanis Club donation. The remaining cost is planned to be covered by fundraisers, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.

The Fundraising and Events Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss how to best raise the rest of the money. Some local businesses have already contacted the village with interest in contributing to the project, Hawes wrote in an email.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction is expected to be finished in May, though there is no start date for construction, Hawes said.

Bower’s bid includes costs for sound and electrical equipment, a storage building and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant patio. Of the six submitted bids, Bower’s was the lowest by $800. Other bids were as high as $220,007.