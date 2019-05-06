WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A rural Union Grove man is one of three Kenosha County men killed during Friday’s silicone plant explosion in Waukegan, Ill.
Byron Biehn, 53, of Brighton, lived about three miles south of the Racine-Kenosha county line and two miles east of the Richard Bong State Recreation Area in the Union Grove ZIP code.
Two other local men, Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, and Jeff Cummings, 56, of Kenosha, also were killed, according to multiple sources.
All three died after the AB Speciality Silicones plant, 3790 Sunset Ave., near the Gurnee-Waukegan border, exploded for unknown reasons Friday night. Two bodies were located Sunday and were both recovered as of Monday, CNN reported. Stevens died Saturday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Authorities remained at the scene on Monday searching for one remaining missing person.
Biehn’s family and neighbors declined to speak with The Journal Times Monday evening.
Heroic effort lauded
Cummings, a third-shift supervisor at the plant, is being hailed as a hero. He assisted employees out of the factory and went back inside to find others when the blast shook houses and buildings as far as Kenosha, according to Jason Griffin of Kenosha, a close friend of Cummings.
Griffin said he drove to the accident scene Friday evening when it was determined Cummings was one of the nine workers inside of the factory when the explosion occurred.
“One of the guys that came out said Jeff helped him out and went back in to get more people,” Griffin said. “I believe (Cummings) was the one who identified the problem. He was doing a search for his people and getting them out. He got a couple people out of the door and turned right back around to go notify others. He helped everybody else before helping himself.”
Griffin said Cummings was one of the most responsible, caring people he ever met. He described Cummings as a loving family man and an avid bowler and motorcyclist. Cummings was a member of the Wednesday night Pinbusters League at Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha.
“He was one of those guys who was never, ever late,” said Griffin, a manager at Sheridan Lanes. “He’d go in at least a half-hour early to get in touch with the other supervisor. I don’t even know if his shift started yet. Once he found out how dangerous it was, he started looking for his employees.”
Fundraising underway
A GoFundMe page was created for the Cummings family on Monday. The page refers to Cummings as “not only an amazing husband, father and papa, but an exceptional brother, uncle, son and friend.” It describes him as a “gentle soul, who would give the shirt off of his own back for someone else.”
“He lived for his family,” Griffin said. “He wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of.”
A GoFundMe page created on Sunday for Stevens’ family describes Stevens as “not only an exceptional friend, but an exceptional husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin ... all of the words put together to try and describe the amount of grief this family is experiencing cannot be fathomed.”
Mac Penman, general manager at AB Specialty Silicones, released a statement Saturday evening.
“We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred in our plant last night,” Penman said. “We have spent the day trying our best to support all of the members of our AB family as we attempt to process this terrible loss together. We want to express our extreme gratitude to all of the first responders who arrived at the scene. We continue to work closely with the Waukegan Fire Department and the Illinois Fire Marshal as they secure the scene and complete their investigation.”