UNION GROVE — The same week the Food and Drug Administration warned that data show a sharp increase in the underage use of vaping, the Union Grove Village Board took steps to address the issue locally.
On Sept. 10, the village approved a vaping ordinance, which states that no vaping is allowed in village buildings and no one age 18 and younger may possess or buy vaporizers or supplies.
Union Grove Village Trustee Ryan Johnson, who serves on the Police Commission, said the issue was brought to the commission’s attention earlier this year by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, indicating there were issues with vaping at Union Grove High School.
“Vaping among teens is becoming a problem,” Johnson said. “It was at this point that we decided we needed to have an ordinance and stop the vaping before it became a bigger problem than it already is.”
As vaping’s popularity has increased, multiple bills have been introduced at the state level regarding it, including proposals to ban the use of vaping devices on school property. All have failed to pass.
In January, however, federal vaping laws were passed forbidding anyone younger than 18 years of age from purchasing and using any vaping device or product, including e-cigarettes, electronic vaporizers, and e-juice.
Appeal to young people
Jason Meekma, who works with Focus on Community, an organization whose mission is to unite the community in an effort to prevent substance abuse and to inspire healthy life choices, says that everything about vaping is targeted to teens and young adults.
“The shapes and colors of the vaporizers, the flavor of the juices,” Meekma said. “Everything about it is meant to be cool to young people.”
Meekma said that part of the appeal is that vaping has been marketed as a healthier alternative to smoking, which may make young people feel as if there is less danger that goes along with it.
“Ultimately, it’s still a habit-forming activity,” Meekma said. “And we don’t know if it will makes young people more willing to experiment with other habit-forming items, such as marijuana, cigarettes, maybe even opiates.”
Meekma also is Racine City Council president and while he has concerns about vaping, no vaping ordinance has yet been passed in the city.
UGHS addresses vaping
“Vaping has become an issue in all schools,” said Alan Mollerskov, Union Grove High School district administrator. “And anyone who says that it’s not, is not paying attention.”
Mollerskov, who has worked at the school for 29 years, said students don’t smoke cigarettes as much as they used to. Instead, they have turned to vaping.
Mollerskov said students had recently started vaping on school property, including inside classrooms and in the parking lot. One incident resulted in a student suspension.
“I think a lot of kids don’t think vaping is as bad,” Mollerskov said. “They think, ‘my friends are doing it,’ so it’s the whole peer-pressure thing.”
This caused the district to create its own rules pertaining to vaping. Students caught with a vaping device have the device confiscated and are issued a ticket. Some are suspended. The rule applies to students, teachers, parents and all visitors to the property.
“It is treated the same way as smoking,” Mollerskov said. “We definitely support the ordinance, because we feel ours is even stronger.”
Preppys vape anyways, Real cowboys wear jeans with circular rings.
