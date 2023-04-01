UNION GROVE — Nearly a year after getting a proposal for a new fire station costing $9.6 million, officials in Union Grove and Yorkville are looking for a way forward on the project.

Both the Union Grove and Yorkville village boards met this week to talk about the need for a new joint firehouse to replace an outdated structure built 50 years ago.

Union Grove trustees met as the Committee of the Whole to review a consultant’s proposal unveiled last summer, and to consider ways of trimming the price tag.

Meanwhile, Yorkville trustees discussed the firehouse project, too, including possible options for acquiring real estate for the project.

Neither discussion resulted in any report of decisions about significant elements of the longstanding goal of building a new home for the joint Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department.

Fire Chief Tim Allen said he is comfortable that elected leaders in both communities are examining the situation, and that the project is making progress.

“It’s been a slow process,” Allen said. “But something like this, you don’t want to rush.”

From its base at 700 Main St., the fire department provides fire protection and emergency medical services for the estimated 8,000 residents of the two neighboring communities.

A joint fire commission oversees the operation and makes recommendations to both village boards.

Consultants last June reported that the 1974 firehouse is too small and outdated to meet current needs.

The consulting firm, Five Bugles Design, recommended building a new firehouse that is three times bigger at a cost of $9.6 million.

The recommended location was behind St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave.

Officials in both Union Grove and Yorkville, however, balked at the nearly $10 million price tag. Some officials also wanted to consider other possible locations for the project.

Yorkville Village Board members met March 27 for a closed-door executive session to consider land acquisition and other issues related to the new fire station.

Village Administrator Mike McKinney later said Five Bugles Design representatives may return to a future fire commission meeting to discuss moving ahead with the project.

“It’s still in the discussion stage,” McKinney said.

Union Grove Village Board members also met March 27 to consider the “proposed fire station and facilities.”

Village Administrator Kerry Bennett said the deliberations included potential options for bringing down the $9.6 million cost.

“The board looked over the plan that Five Bugles prepared in the past,” Bennett said, “and talked about cost and what could be scaled back.”

