UNION GROVE — Mark Janiuk, a longtime public employee who has served multiple local government agencies, is retiring … again.
Janiuk became Union Grove’s village administrator in October 2017, although he said he planned to retire in 2015 after serving as Caledonia’s village administrator for four years.
Union Grove has not announced any plans to replace Janiuk after his 14-month tenure. Janiuk’s last day is scheduled to be Monday, the final day of 2018.
Janiuk was Union Grove’s first administrator in a decade, after the Village Board voted to leave the position vacant in 2008.
Not having an administrator reportedly saved the village around $1 million in what would’ve been the administrator’s salary, but Village President Mike Aimone advocated last year to refill the position, citing rising interest in development in Union Grove.
A job posting showed that the offered salary in 2017 was between $80,000 and $85,000.
A history of public service
Before taking the job in Union Grove, Janiuk spent four years as Caledonia’s village administrator. Before that, from 2006 through July 2012, he was the village administrator for Sturtevant.
Mary Cole, who replaced Janiuk in Sturtevant, said that the village owes Janiuk a debt.
“He was a mentor to me,” Cole said. “He was instrumental in guiding the village to the strong financial position we have now.”
When Janiuk came on board in 2006, Cole said that Sturtevant was more than $1 million in debt. When he left in 2012 for Caledonia, “We were in the black,” Cole said, meaning the village was no longer losing money.
“He was very fiscally responsible … We’re in the strong financial position because of him,” Cole said. “We wish him the best, if he’s actually retiring.”
Janiuk’s longest governmental tenure started in 1980 and ended in 2005, during which Janiuk was a Racine County corporation counsel, the chief staff attorney for the county government.
Janiuk had intended to retire from the Village of Caledonia, but was coaxed back to help out in Union Grove last year.
