UNION GROVE — Canopy Hills, the massive mixed housing development proposed for vacant land across from Union Grove High School, lost two single-family lots and three ponds and gained a sidewalk in its latest revision, which was presented Monday night at a joint Village Board, Plan Commission and Community Development Authority meeting.
Changes to the plan originally presented during a Feb. 25 meeting were made after comments and suggestions from members of each committee. Though Kenosha-based Bear Development and Mount Pleasant-based Newport Development Corp., which are jointly developing Canopy Hills, have not yet filed a formal application with the village, the revised presentation means the companies are one step closer to bringing forth a final proposal.
Craig Bartsch, project manager with Bear, did not announce any dramatic changes to other parts of the development, which would include more than 500 housing units including 240 market-rate luxury apartments, 80 senior independent and assisted-living units and 201 single-family lots — down from the originally proposed 203 — on 160 acres stretching from Highway 45 south’s intersection at 58th Road and to its intersection with Seventh Avenue, and then half a mile west.
Bartsch elaborated on the intricacies of the single-family area. Construction of the 201 homes would be phased in over seven to eight years. Residents could choose what developer they would like to build their home, whether Bear, Newport or “preferred developers,” Bartsch said.
An Architectural Control Committee comprised of Bear and Newport representatives and “other professionals” would also review each home plan before it is built, he said.
The multifamily area would have a full-time property manager, assistant property manager and leasing manager along with two part-time maintenance managers, Bartsch said.
New economy, new design
Tony Hood, a member of the village Plan Commission and Community Development Authority, voiced concerns that the project may not be right for the village now, referencing the fact that it was first approved more than a decade ago before the Great Recession first killed it.
“I need data,” Hood said. “I need to understand that data. I need to understand the assumptions that went into making this proposal, and are those assumptions still valid today? It would just help me to have this data so I could be in a position where I make informed, intelligent decisions.”
The project’s original form looked quite different, with only about 140 single-family lots, and has adjusted to the new economic climate, Newport Development owner Ray Leffler said.
“We went through a lot of these discussions for a lot of, lot of years, and again, finally bringing it back forward because the economy changed and pricing is up on end product and housing,” Leffler said. “We think it can go in the ground at this point and be very successful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.