RACINE — In the face of uncertainty regarding state funding, Racine Unified is working to close an anticipated $11 million structural deficit in its 2019-20 budget.
As of last week, district administrators had narrowed the deficit to about $3.1 million through a variety of means and seemed confident that a balanced budget is possible. The $11 million deficit is based on the state funding formula staying as it is, without any changes that might result from a state budget that is supposed to pass by July 1.
“We’re well on our way to closing the gap,” said Marc Duff, Unified’s chief financial officer.
Duff estimated that if the district does not address the anticipated $11 million deficit in the coming year, it will have a $16 million deficit to deal with in the following year.
Superintendent Eric Gallien described dealing with the deficit as a team effort, with everyone from the individual school level to the district administration working together to find efficiencies.
“We were able to really find where we were probably overspending where we didn’t need to,” he said.
So far, Unified is looking to save $4.8 million next year through staffing reductions equivalent to 74 full-time employees.
The district considers those whose jobs have been eliminated to be “displaced.”
“At this point, no one has lost their job,” Gallien said. “They are displaced. And we will work through HR (human resources) to get them placed.”
Unified administration hopes to have enough open positions through attrition and retirement to find positions for all displaced employees.
Duff said Unified started its staff reductions at its Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant Ave., and that’s where the largest proportion of staff reductions came from.
Unified also cut $1 million from its departmental operating budgets for next year and is looking to find savings within its employee benefit program.
“We have a number of strategies that we have to implement to deal with the structural deficit, including we have to adjust our staff and operations to meet our enrollment and right-size schools due to enrollment impacts,” Duff said.
The general fund
Duff explained that most of the structural deficit came from the district’s general fund and the special education fund. The majority of money in the general fund goes to employee salaries and benefits, but it also covers things such as transportation and the money Unified sends to other districts when resident students open-enroll out. The district’s ability to shift money from other funds into the general and special education funds is limited.
For example, the district can’t use the Community Service Fund — which has its own levy, not subject to the revenue limit — for general school operations.
Unified is still working to determine its 2019-20 Community Service Fund budget, which increased from $1.5 million last year to about $5.3 million this year.
Even if some of the changes to the state funding formula proposed in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget plan are implemented, Duff predicts that 2020-21 will be a tough year when it comes to Unified’s budget.
Duff said the district will have to adjust its staffing and operations to align with its enrollment.
This year’s budget
In January, Unified reported a $2.25 million shortfall in this year’s budget, but that gap has since been closed.
The district’s federal Medicaid claims came in higher than anticipated, and employee health-benefit costs were lower than expected. In addition, a tax increment district closed, delivering more property tax money to the district.
