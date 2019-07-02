RACINE — Racine Unified officials are hoping to present a proposal for the location and design of a new aquatic center to the School Board in September.
District officials began looking into constructing a new district aquatic center after having to close the pool at Case High School at the start of the 2018-19 school year. That pool, constructed in 1966, was shuttered last summer due to thinning walls and leaks that made it unsafe for swimming.
In March, Unified hired Williams Architects/Aquatics, which has offices in Chicago and Itasca, Ill., to develop preliminary designs for the aquatic center.
The district has since hosted two community meetings about the pool that have included discussion of the community’s needs and wants and a “healthy conversation about what the difference is,” according to Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer.
Many stakeholders have been involved in the conversations, Gordon said, including members of the local swimming community as well as community members who are against the construction of a new pool.
Williams Architects has created three potential pool designs at three different price points.
“From the first community meeting, really what came out of that was a much more costly version than the most expensive pool the district was even considering,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the district worked during its second community meeting to re-frame stakeholder expectations. But during that meeting community members asked to review designs that the architects initially threw out because they were cost-prohibitive.
The district looked at potential locations on the Case High School grounds, as well as throughout the community. After testing the soil conditions at various locations, Gordon said that Case seemed to be the best option.
On a budget
Gordon and other stakeholders are planning to visit Verona, a Dane County community that’s currently building a pool, to talk to invested parties there about what is and isn’t working.
Verona initially had a budget similar to Racine’s but ultimately the community came together and raised some additional funds to finance a larger pool.
“I think that’s what some of our community stakeholders are hoping,” Gordon said.
So far, Racine Unified has dedicated $8.2 million toward the pool project. Included in that number is $2.9 million in funds from the 2014 referendum, $1.75 million in 2008 referendum funds and $3.6 million originally budgeted for new science labs at Case. The science lab project was postponed prior to the announcement that the pool was no longer operational.
District officials are looking at making the aquatic center a community hub, and if so, they might use money from the district’s Community Service Fund for the project. Gordon said the district is also open to accepting donations for the pool.
Along with the architectural plans, Williams Architects is formulating a business plan for each pool design to mitigate long-term operational costs.
“Running an aquatic center or running a pool at any one of our schools is a very costly endeavor,” Gordon said. “So how do we help ensure that our operating costs are best supported by incoming revenue and what are those options and opportunities?
The district plans to host a third community pool meeting later this month, and Gordon hopes to bring potential site locations and plans for a new aquatic center to the board in September.
