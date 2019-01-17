Try 1 month for 99¢
Momo challenge Tweet

Racine Unified warned parents on Thursday about the "Momo Challenge." Here an image that has been associated with the challenge is shown on a Tweet from Enough is Enough @EIETweets, a nonprofit with the mission of making the internet safer for kids and families. The Tweet was warning families about the challenge. 

 Image via Twitter

RACINE — Racine Unified are warning parents about the dangers of the “Momo challenge," a social media challenge that encourages people to harm themselves. 

Parents of students in the district received an automated call from the district Thursday evening telling them of the viral worldwide social media challenge. The challenge begins with a social media message containing an image of a Japanese statue.

“The recipient is urged to perform self-harming acts through violent imagery, intimidation and threats, including requests of photographs as proof,” the recording stated. “The tasks escalate to serious violent acts, including suicide.”

Although the challenge has caused concern for parents, schools and law enforcement around the world, the Washington Post reported that it hasn't been definitively tied to any suicides. However, the challenged is rumored to be linked to at least three cases of youths who killed themselves in Argentina, Colombia and India. 

Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp said the district became aware of the challenge through another out-of-state district before the winter break. Unified reached out to its counselors to find out if the challenge was an issue at any of its schools, and it wasn't at that time.

After the break, a few counselors reported that some students were talking about the challenge, but Tapp said she didn't know if those students had received message inviting them to do the challenge or if they had just heard about it.

Tapp said the audio message to parents was an effort to be proactive and raise awareness about the challenge. 

"This is such a sensitive and serious topic that we didn't want to sit on our hands," Tapp said. 

The district did not share information about the challenge with students, only with parents and guardians.

“If your child has a social media account, please consider age-appropriateness and possible exposure from siblings or older friends,” the message said. “Talk to them about the content they access, the importance of not accepting any communication or invitations from people they don’t know and not sharing personal information.”

The district encouraged parents to have regular conversations with their children about internet safety and to monitor what’s happening on their accounts.

“Try not to interrogate, but ask open-ended questions that will help you to understand what your student is thinking and feeling,” the recording said.

Parents with questions or concerns about the challenge can reach out to their school’s social worker, counselor or psychologist.

“We are here to support you in keeping your child safe,” the recording concluded.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

