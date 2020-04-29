Unified to train teachers in Google Classroom, buy internet hot spots

The district has distributed about 8,000 paper packets via mail so far, and Chief Information Officer Tim Peltz said that approximately 100 have been returned because the address the district had on file was incorrect.

He added that the district should likely have families re-enroll each summer to ensure that their contact information is up to date.

Virtual learning tech

The district does not have enough Chromebooks to supply to all of its students for remote learning, and approximately 20% to 30% of students do not have home internet access that they can use to complete schoolwork.

The district has 11,000 Chromebooks that it is looking to allow students to use at home over the summer and in the future. According to the Department of Public Instruction, Unified has a student body of 17,529 this school year.

The Chromebooks are currently stored in locked, prewired carts in individual classrooms, with their power cords either zip-tied or Velcroed into place. Instead of removing the zip ties and Velcro, the district purchased 6,000 new power cords.

The district also is working to secure hot spots for student who do not have at-home internet.