Unified to train teachers in Google Classroom, buy internet hot spots

RACINE — In the face of uncertainty about what education will look like this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Racine Unified School District is looking to implement a blended learning environment.
Blended learning is a mix of using technology and face-to-face instruction. The RUSD plan includes training teachers to use Google Classroom and buying internet hot spots.
Unified is requiring its teachers and educational assistants to complete a three-part Google Classroom training process, Superintendent Eric Gallien told the School Board during its Monday meeting. Google Classroom is an online teaching and learning platform.
The first training session, with 729 teachers participating, took place Monday.
For summer school and credit recovery over the summer, the district is looking at providing Chromebooks to students for some form of virtual learning.
Students in grades K-8 will likely continue to receive paper or emailed enrichment packets.
After closing school buildings on March 16, Racine Unified has supplied paper enrichment learning packets to K-12 students, and began providing optional for-credit packets to high school students last week. The district emails the packet documents to families who choose to receive them digitally.
The district has distributed about 8,000 paper packets via mail so far, and Chief Information Officer Tim Peltz said that approximately 100 have been returned because the address the district had on file was incorrect.
He added that the district should likely have families re-enroll each summer to ensure that their contact information is up to date.
Virtual learning tech
The district does not have enough Chromebooks to supply to all of its students for remote learning, and approximately 20% to 30% of students do not have home internet access that they can use to complete schoolwork.
The district has 11,000 Chromebooks that it is looking to allow students to use at home over the summer and in the future. According to the Department of Public Instruction, Unified has a student body of 17,529 this school year.
The Chromebooks are currently stored in locked, prewired carts in individual classrooms, with their power cords either zip-tied or Velcroed into place. Instead of removing the zip ties and Velcro, the district purchased 6,000 new power cords.
The district also is working to secure hot spots for student who do not have at-home internet.
During Monday’s meeting, Peltz said that he had entered into a verbal agreement with a supplier for 500 internet hot spots at a cost of $250,000 for 12 months. The hot spots provide 3 gigabytes of data each, and can only be used for educational purposes.
Peltz said this request should be coming soon to the board for approval, as long as the deal does not fall through.
Peltz added that there are “huge” supply chain issues for both hot spots and Chromebooks, as districts across the country struggle to continue teaching students with buildings closed.
The district is working to determine how schooling will work in the fall.
One possibility is that students attend classes in various shifts, with some in the building in the morning and others learning in-person in the afternoon. Gallien has been meeting regularly with other superintendents to discuss the issue.
