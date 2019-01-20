RACINE — After a more than year-long process, the Racine Unified human resources department has developed a new salary schedule for its teachers.
The new pay structure, that is not yet finalized, is much simpler than the existing one and the district hopes it will help attract and retain new talent.
Although district officials say the new schedule is more predictable and financially sustainable going forward, moving all existing employees into the new system will cost $440,000. This comes at a time when Unified is looking to fix a $2 million deficit this year and an estimated $8 million deficit in the next budget year.
The current schedule is complicated, determining a teacher’s pay using eight levels based on educational attainment and 12 steps based on years of service.
Almost half of the district’s teachers are maxed out on this schedule, making them ineligible for anything more than cost of living raises, and district officials have said the structure is not financially sustainable.
New schedule
The new schedule has only three levels based on educational attainment.
While the raise amounts for the steps on the current schedule vary widely, the new pay structure is more standardized.
If the board votes to give supplemental pay raises in a given year, teachers with bachelor’s degrees would see increases in $900 increments, while increases for teachers with master’s and doctoral degrees would be in $1,200 increments.
The board could choose to increase pay by more than one increment in a year, or by none. In contrast, some of the steps on the existing schedule provide raises of $2,200.
“The steps were very costly,” said Julie Landry, Unified’s chief of human resources. “We’ve come up with a model that provide some consistency across all three of the levels.”
After hearing teacher concerns that the proposed new schedule didn’t provide incentive for them to further their educational attainment, the district decided to add tuition reimbursement to its plan.
Under the new schedule, Unified would provide teachers earning master’s degrees in education with up to $7,000 in tuition reimbursement, with prior approval.
In the new schedule, teachers starting in a shortage area, such as special education, would receive $3,000 stipends. The new schedule also expands the maximum amounts for each of the educational attainment levels, in hopes to make the district more competitive with surrounding districts.
The School Board will not vote on the new schedule, as its creation is an administrative function. Landry hopes to have the implementation plan for the new schedule finalized by March and the district is tentatively set to begin using it July 1.
Moving forward
Since January 2018, the district met with the Racine Educators United — Unified’s teachers union — 11 times to discuss the schedule change, hosted 15 listening sessions with staff and updated the School Board six times, Landry said. She estimated that a total of 200 teachers attended the listening sessions, out of 1,600.
“REU is not overjoyed with this because it’s not what they wanted,” Landry said.
However, she believes the schedule is a product of the administration and the union’s work together and that their interactions remained professional and respectful.
Ryan Knudson, a REU representative, said during Monday’s School Board meeting that the administration has addressed many of the union’s concerns.
He added that to truly create teacher buy-in for the new pay schedule, the district should build trust by providing the teachers with supplemental pay raises this year. The board approved 2 percent cost-of-living raises for all teachers in September.
“We’re going to lose some high-quality staff members if something isn’t done,” Knudson said.
Superintendent Eric Gallien said that he would love to give raises, but added that the district is in an incredibly tight financial spot.
“If we find it, we will give it,” Gallien said. “We want to make sure that we do it in a way that doesn’t continue to send us over a cliff.”
Landry said the next steps in the process are communicating the new salary schedule to all teachers, hosting additional listening sessions and then finalizing the implementation plan.
The existing implementation plan is for teachers hired on or after July 1 to be put on the new schedule, while current teachers would have the option to move to the new system or stay on the current schedule until June 30, 2021.
