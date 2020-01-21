You are the owner of this article.
Unified to begin selling monthly student city bus passes Feb. 1
Unified to begin selling monthly student city bus passes Feb. 1

RACINE — Families that don’t receive free transportation from Racine Unified have a new, budget-friendly option to get their kids to school.

Beginning Feb. 1, Racine Unified will sell monthly city bus passes to students in grades six through 12 who are not eligible for free busing, according to a press release from the district. Unified typically only provides transportation to students who live 2 miles or more from their school.

The bus passes cost $35 per month, with a discounted rate of $30 for months when school is not in session for several days, such as November and December.

Unified will begin selling passes one week prior to the start of each month. They can be purchased from the district’s Enrollment and Transportation Department, in building No. 1 at 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

The city and Racine Unified have been working on a plan to provide affordable city bus passes to students since 2017 when the Racine City Council passed a resolution to allow students who do not get free busing to purchase annual city bus passes for a discounted rate of $300.

The $300 annual passes are now available, but the district and city also wanted a monthly option for families who cannot afford the lump sum.

“For families who live too close to their child's school and don't qualify for busing, this is a great alternative," said Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien in a statement. "RUSD is excited to partner with the City of Racine to provide an affordable option that will help ensure our students get to school every day."

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

