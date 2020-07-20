Unified to announce re-opening plan by Friday, if students return to schools masks will be required

As long as the city and county are deemed high risk, the health departments recommend that students learn exclusively remotely. However, those are only recommendations and the health department cannot force the district to follow its guidelines.

School Board member Mike Frontier expressed concern that the district was considering returning to in-person lessons while the health department still labeled the area as high risk.

Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said that the district would take local and state health department guidance into consideration when picking an option, and that if schools do reopen during a high risk period, strict safety precautions will be put in place.

The School Board did not take any votes regarding the back-to-school options, as Superintendent Eric Gallien clarified that the choice of plan was ultimately up to the administration and not the board.

School Board member Julie McKenna said she was under the impression that the board would be voting on the plan and added that she would likely have voted against it as some of her questions weren’t answered. McKenna said she worried about how working parents would manage remote or hybrid learning with daycare schedules, and she wanted additional information on what physical distancing measures would look like at schools.