Unified to announce re-opening plan by Friday, if students return to schools mask will be required

RACINE — Racine Unified is set to announce its school re-entry plan by Friday, and if that plan includes any in-person learning, face masks will be required “to the extent possible” for students and staff.
The district has created extensive plans for each of three back-to-school options so that it can switch between the plans if conditions and restrictions require it.
The plans are:100% in-person learning, a hybrid of in-person and remote learning or 100% remote learning.
Over the last week, the district surveyed staff and families to find out which of the three models they preferred.
Out of 2,300 staff member who responded, 42.9% were in favor of the totally remote option, 30% voted for a hybrid option and 27.1% favored a total return to in-person lessons
Out of the 6,000 student families who responded, the results were more evenly mixed. Votes for the remote and in-person options were almost evenly matched, at 35.7% and 35.3% respectively, and the remaining 29% voted for hybrid learning.
The district is located in the jurisdictions of both the City of Racine Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department. Racine Unified’s Communications Manager Emily DeBaker and Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Janell Decker updated the School Board on the district’s three possible re-opening plans during a Monday night meeting. They acknowledged that COVID-19 cases are slowly rising again in Racine County and in the city after decreasing in June. Both the city and county had been in the health departments’ “moderate risk” category when it comes to reopening, but on July 16 they were moved back into “high risk.”
As long as the city and county are deemed high risk, the health departments recommend that students learn exclusively remotely. However, those are only recommendations and the health department cannot force the district to follow its guidelines.
School Board member Mike Frontier expressed concern that the district was considering returning to in-person lessons while the health department still labeled the area as high risk.
Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said that the district would take local and state health department guidance into consideration when picking an option, and that if schools do reopen during a high risk period, strict safety precautions will be put in place.
The School Board did not take any votes regarding the back-to-school options, as Superintendent Eric Gallien clarified that the choice of plan was ultimately up to the administration and not the board.
School Board member Julie McKenna said she was under the impression that the board would be voting on the plan and added that she would likely have voted against it as some of her questions weren’t answered. McKenna said she worried about how working parents would manage remote or hybrid learning with daycare schedules, and she wanted additional information on what physical distancing measures would look like at schools.
Board member Scott Coey, who is a teacher in the Kenosha Unified School District, adamantly backed a completely remote return to learning in the fall. He said it was especially important to protect older teachers nearing retirement who might be at higher risk of developing serious complications from COVID-19.
“I don’t want to attend funerals of teachers in the district,” Coey said.
