Unified teachers union continues to back school closure restrictions as others challenge them

Four days after his son came home from day care with COVID-19, Knudson tested positive as well.

“If RUSD had been more flexible, if we have both been given the option to work from home, thus giving us the option to keep our son at home, it’s likely that he and I would still be healthy,” Knudson said.

During the public comment period of Monday’s meeting, Knudson and Cruz, along with five other teachers and REU representatives, asked the district to continue to give teachers the option to work from home, even if Bowersox’s order and the city’s ordinance are overturned.

148 cases reported in RUSD buildings

Angie Kennedy, who works at Mitchell K-8, said she initially declined to apply to work from home even though it was an option for her, but she figured there would be fewer distractions working from the school building.

But after receiving what seemed like daily notifications throughout November telling staff of another positive case in the building, she started having second thoughts. While staff might follow precautions in the building, she said, the district can’t be sure of what they’re doing on their personal time.

“The fewer people we have in buildings, the safer everyone will be,” she said.