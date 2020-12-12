Unified teachers union continues to back school closure restrictions as others challenge them

RACINE — While a group of private schools and parents fight local restrictions keeping school buildings closed, the Racine Educators United teachers union is asking Racine Unified to continue honoring those restrictions even if the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturns them.
On Nov 12, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox issued a public health order closing school buildings from Nov. 27 to Jan. 15 in an attempt to quell the spread of COVID-19 over the holiday season.
When the group of private schools and parents challenged the order in state Supreme Court, the court temporarily halted the order. But the city’s Safer Racine ordinance contains the same school closure restrictions, and Bowersox has said schools that open during the given time frame will be issued citations.
“We trust the public health officials that issued the order related to public health,” said REU President Angelina Cruz. “I guess it’s as simple as that. So we’re leaning on experts to issue their expert advice, and I think it’s a reasonable expectation that the community follow whatever that guidance is to keep everybody safe as possible.”
Teachers call for working from home
While the vast majority of Racine Unified students have been learning virtually from home since the start of the school year, most teachers were required to deliver their virtual lessons from their school buildings. The Safer Racine order changed that.
Ryan Knudson, vice president of REU, wrote in a public comment to the Racine Unified School Board on Monday that he and his 7-month-old son both contracted COVID-19 after the district would not allow he and his wife — who also is a Unified employee — to work from home so they would not have to send their son to day care.
Knudson wrote that the district gave them the option of one of them staying home on any given day while the other was required to report to work in person. They decided that wouldn’t work for their family, and instead chose to both return to work in person and send their son to daycare.
Four days after his son came home from day care with COVID-19, Knudson tested positive as well.
“If RUSD had been more flexible, if we have both been given the option to work from home, thus giving us the option to keep our son at home, it’s likely that he and I would still be healthy,” Knudson said.
During the public comment period of Monday’s meeting, Knudson and Cruz, along with five other teachers and REU representatives, asked the district to continue to give teachers the option to work from home, even if Bowersox’s order and the city’s ordinance are overturned.
148 cases reported in RUSD buildings
Angie Kennedy, who works at Mitchell K-8, said she initially declined to apply to work from home even though it was an option for her, but she figured there would be fewer distractions working from the school building.
But after receiving what seemed like daily notifications throughout November telling staff of another positive case in the building, she started having second thoughts. While staff might follow precautions in the building, she said, the district can’t be sure of what they’re doing on their personal time.
“The fewer people we have in buildings, the safer everyone will be,” she said.
Joe Sexauer, REU’s new director of member services, said that there were 148 cases of COVID-19 reported within Racine Unified buildings this fall, even with only staff and a small number of special education students in the buildings. He asked that the district set an example for the community and place its trust in the public health experts who created the local restrictions.
“Please don’t allow a Supreme Court decision to diminish your commitment to keeping our students and staff and community safe,” wrote Unified teacher Nick Schwei. “As a teacher I want to be back in the classroom. I want nothing more than to see my students in person. However, providing a safe environment to every one of my students is my primary concern.”
Cruz: Open schools when safe
Critics who say Unified teachers don’t want students to return to classrooms are missing the mark, according to Cruz.
“We do want schools to be open, but only under safe conditions,” she said.
She added that virtual instruction increases teacher workload because they have to adapt lessons and try even harder to engage students than they do in person.
Cruz believes that a return to in-person learning should come hand in hand with increased funding for schools to pay for things such as personal protective equipment, contact tracing and rapid testing.
The Supreme Court case challenging Bowersox’s order, with an updated filing also challenging the validity of the city’s ordinance, has not been decided. The City of Racine Public Health Department on Friday filed a response to the petitioners’ motion that called the city ordinance into question. The petitioners have until noon Monday to respond to the city.
“As articulated in the response brief, the City of Racine has full authority to issue ordinances to protect the public health of its citizens — including students, educators, and their families,” the letter reads.
