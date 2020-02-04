Unified teacher population slowly becoming more diverse, still 85% white

RACINE — Like most school districts across the country that educate diverse groups of students, Racine Unified’s teacher population does not reflect its students.
While there has been a slow increase at Racine Unified over the past 10 years in the percentage of Hispanic and black teachers it employs, the vast majority of its teachers are white, while most of its students are not.
In the 2018-19 school year, about 85% of Racine Unified teachers were white. That’s compared to about 92% in 2010, according to Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization.
About 60% of Unified students are either black, Hispanic or mixed race.
The percentage of teachers of color is slowly increasing, but a huge gap remains between the teacher and student populations.
Diversity in hiring is however, on the minds of the Unified administration.
“Recruiting and hiring the most highly qualified and best-suited candidates with a goal to reflect the diversity of our community continues to be a priority for us,” said district spokesperson Stacy Tapp, in an email.
Why it matters
The authors of a paper published in 2017 by the Institute of Labor Economics found that if a black male student has at least one black teacher in third, fourth or fifth grade he will be less likely to drop out of school and more likely to attend college.
For economically disadvantaged black students, the impact is even larger. The authors found that if a black male student has at least one black elementary school teacher, he will be 40% less likely to drop out of school.
Akosua Aning, education chairwoman for the Racine NAACP, said there is an important role-model effect at work when students learn from teachers who look like them.
“It’s important for students to see themselves in their teachers,” Aning said. “They need to see what they can achieve.”
Diversity in the teaching force is an issue in districts across the country, said Angelina Cruz, president of Racine Educators United, Unified’s teachers union.
She added that it’s difficult to hire teachers at all at the moment, due to a shortage of teachers, let alone teachers of color.
“I do recognize that the district is trying to make an effort,” Cruz said.
But Cruz added that she thinks the district can do better.
That effort includes the district’s School-based Teacher Academies of Racine, in partnership with University of Wisconsin-Parkside. The STAR program aims to eliminate some traditional barriers, such as cost of tuition, which can impede people from obtaining a teaching license.
The district recruits people from the community for the program, including educational assistants who already worked within the district. Program participants teach four days per week at Unified schools and attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Fridays at a reduced tuition rate.
The first STAR program cohort is to graduate at the end of this school year, with the second cohort to begin training in the fall.
“RUSD continues to develop partnerships with local colleges and universities to develop in-district certification and alternative certification opportunities to not only address diversity but the overall teacher shortage,” Tapp said.
Aning said it is not enough to just recruit black teachers.
“You have to create the conditions to keep them,” Aning said. “I don’t necessarily think the district is creating the conditions to keep them.”
She questioned whether teachers in the STAR program, who start in the classroom without a teaching degree, are provided adequate support by the district.
In her eyes, one possible solution is to inspire current Racine Unified students to obtain teaching degrees, then work in Racine. But she said the culture at the schools would have to change first.
“You have students who are having very negative experiences in the schools,” Aning said. “You have very high expulsion rates and off-the-charts suspension rates for black students. So if they’re having negative experiences in school, is this going to motivate them to want to become teachers and come back into that community?”
In 2017-18, black RUSD students were suspended 3,134 times, compared to 828 times for white students, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Black students comprised about 26% of Unified’s population that year while Hispanic students were at 28%. White students accounted for 39%.
Superintendent Eric Gallien knows that hiring a diverse group of teachers can positively affect students and staff.
“A diverse teaching staff allows students to see themselves in the educators who inspire, guide and serve as role models to them,” he said. “Diversity among our teaching staff also creates stronger educators because they are able to benefit from a variety of perspectives of their colleagues.”