Unified teacher population slowly becoming more diverse, still 85% white

The district recruits people from the community for the program, including educational assistants who already worked within the district. Program participants teach four days per week at Unified schools and attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Fridays at a reduced tuition rate.

The first STAR program cohort is to graduate at the end of this school year, with the second cohort to begin training in the fall.

“RUSD continues to develop partnerships with local colleges and universities to develop in-district certification and alternative certification opportunities to not only address diversity but the overall teacher shortage,” Tapp said.

Aning said it is not enough to just recruit black teachers.

“You have to create the conditions to keep them,” Aning said. “I don’t necessarily think the district is creating the conditions to keep them.”

She questioned whether teachers in the STAR program, who start in the classroom without a teaching degree, are provided adequate support by the district.

In her eyes, one possible solution is to inspire current Racine Unified students to obtain teaching degrees, then work in Racine. But she said the culture at the schools would have to change first.