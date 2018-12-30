MILWAUKEE — On two nights this month, Racine Unified music teacher Amy Maack found herself onstage performing at Potowatomi Hotel & Casino with country stars Phil Vassar and Lonestar.
Maack, who said she’s been singing since she was a toddler, got the opportunity to perform with the musicians on “The Not So Silent Night” tour, through her volunteer efforts with the local Salvation Army branch.
Maack has been volunteering with the Salvation Army, directing its children’s choir in Racine and helping with its music camp in East Troy each summer since 2016.
“This is a lifelong dream to use my voice in a volunteer capacity,” Maack said.
This year, Phil Vassar and Lonestar released a Christmas song called, “Not So Silent Night,” and all the proceeds from the song will go to the Salvation Army. Vassar and Lonestar asked the Salvation Army to select one of its volunteers to join them in performing a couple of songs at each stop on their tour this holiday season. Maack was the Salvation Army’s choice performer for the two Milwaukee dates.
Lonestar is best known for its crossover chart hit, “Amazed” while Vassar is known for country tunes like “Carlene” and “In a Real Love.” Together, the two artists have amassed 20 No. 1 country hits.
On stage
The two performances were initially set for Dec. 5 and 6, but the second date was postponed to Dec. 20 after the power in the casino went out Dec. 6, two songs into the show.
During the Milwaukee shows, Maack performed “Winter Wonderland” with Richie McDonald, the lead singer of Lonestar, and also sang “Let it Snow” with Vassar.
Maack has previous experience performing in front of large crowds, like when she sang the National Anthem at Miller Park in 2001, but she admitted she was still nervous when she got on stage with the country music stars.
“You just slap a smile on your face and you kind of enjoy the ride and hope there aren’t too many surprises,” she said.
Maack tried to jump right in and keep up with the other artists, relying on her past experience in the spotlight.
“The performer in you really steps up in moments like that because there’s a lot at stake,” she said. “You don’t want to come across as awkward.”
David Maack, Amy’s husband and the Racine County Emergency Management Coordinator and former city alderman, who was watching from the audience said that by the sound of the applause it seemed that Amy was well-received.
“It was kind of overwhelming, because these are hard-core country fans and I’m a city girl,” Amy Maack said.
The Maacks weren’t very familiar with the Phil Vassar or Lonestar prior to the performances, as they’re not big country fans, but agreed that they were “top notch musicians,” and added that all the performers were friendly.
“He’s like a big kid,” Amy Maack said of Vassar. “He has so much energy, which I think is a wonderful compliment.”
Amy grew teary-eyed when she spoke of how grateful she is to be able to use her talents for good, through her volunteer work with Salvation Army.
“It was just a very unique opportunity,” David Maack said. “It’s not every day that opportunity comes along that a music teacher from Racine gets to get up on stage with these stellar musicians who between them have had 20 number-one hits.”
