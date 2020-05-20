Unified summer school to be virtual; officials trying to allay 'angst' over Google cert requirement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Racine Unified’s summer school will be virtual this year, Superintendent Eric Gallien confirmed during Monday’s School Board meeting.

The district is in the midst of creating a summer school plan and Gallien promised to communicate that plan to families soon.

High school students will have the options to partake in credit recovery over the summer to help ensure that 2020 seniors who do not have enough credits to graduate can obtain those credits before the fall.

The district has received the 500 cellular hot spots it ordered a few weeks ago at a cost of $226,720. It is preparing to distribute them to students in need of internet access. Unified also has plans to start handing out Chromebooks to students who do not have digital devices to use at home.

“We’re still trying to support our families, support our students through what they’re currently going through while trying to plan for the future,” Gallien said.

While still working out the details of summer school, the district is simultaneously formulating a plan for the fall. Creating this plan is a team with representatives from various departments as well as Racine Educators United union leader Angelina Cruz.