Unified summer school to be virtual; officials trying to allay 'angst' over Google cert requirement

RACINE — Racine Unified’s summer school will be virtual this year, Superintendent Eric Gallien confirmed during Monday’s School Board meeting.
The district is in the midst of creating a summer school plan and Gallien promised to communicate that plan to families soon.
High school students will have the options to partake in credit recovery over the summer to help ensure that 2020 seniors who do not have enough credits to graduate can obtain those credits before the fall.
The district has received the 500 cellular hot spots it ordered a few weeks ago at a cost of $226,720. It is preparing to distribute them to students in need of internet access. Unified also has plans to start handing out Chromebooks to students who do not have digital devices to use at home.
“We’re still trying to support our families, support our students through what they’re currently going through while trying to plan for the future,” Gallien said.
While still working out the details of summer school, the district is simultaneously formulating a plan for the fall. Creating this plan is a team with representatives from various departments as well as Racine Educators United union leader Angelina Cruz.
“We want to make sure we’re taking into consideration the physical safety of the students, the social-emotional well being of the students, as well as providing them with the academic support that they need,” Gallien said. “That team is working really well together. They’re challenging one another. They’re pushing to make sure we’re covering all of our bases.”
Unified officials announced a few weeks ago that they would be transitioning to blended learning in the fall, meaning a mix of technology-driven and traditional instruction. At the same time administrators said they would require teachers and educational assistants to complete a three-part Google Classroom training and certification process. Google Classroom is an online teaching and learning platform.
Since then, Racine Educators United has circulated an online petition asking, among other things, that the Google certification be made optional instead of mandatory.
“I know there is a lot of angst in the organization around this Google Classroom certification,” Gallien said.
He added that he planned to work with Cruz to try to iron out issues that educators have with the requirement.
“The whole idea here is we want them to be prepared,” Gallien said.
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian said that she believes teachers with training in blended learning will be in high-demand in the future and added that she thinks the skills teachers learning in the Google training will be valuable to them going forward.
Barbian said she has heard from teachers who have completed the first Google certification and are working on their second certification.
“I think that initiative and dedication is what makes RUSD the awesome district that it is,” Barbian said.
