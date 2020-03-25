Unified special ed student keeps in touch through 'wave-bys' with teachers, friends

RACINE — During these uncertain times, Julie Anderson wanted to brighten her son’s day. She said that Will, an eighth-grade special education student at Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School, has seemed sad over the drastic changes in his schedule due to the closure of schools last week in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Julie decided to drive past the homes of Will’s teacher, educational assistant and other friends and family to do a “wave by,” bringing joy and excitement to those inside and outside the vehicle.
“He got this big grin on his face,” said Will’s teacher, Wendy Piehler. “It did the heart good.”
As they drove past for the first time over the weekend, Piehler stood on her porch holding a sign that read, “Hi Will. Miss you.”
Julie said that Will has been struggling without his normal routine since Racine Unified schools shut down March 16. Julie had been taking Will and his younger brother Alex on drives to ease their boredom. Last week she started driving past Jerstad-Agerholm, 3535 LaSalle St., so that Will, who loves to wave, could see the building and give it a “hello.”
Over the weekend, Anderson decided to kick it up a notch by driving by the homes of friends, family and school staff so that Will could give them a wave.
“He seems to miss them so much,” Anderson said.
Piehler and educational assistant Kristen Kaprelian were both on board with the idea.
“As an educator, I miss my kids,” Kaprelian said. “I would give anything for this to be over and be back in our classrooms, so when Julie reached out to me with the opportunity to see and wave to Will, to make his day, it really made my day. It was really the highlight of a pretty crummy week.”
You have free articles remaining.
Maintaining connections
Kaprelian stressed the importance of forming connections and building trust with students, especially when working in special education. It’s still important for students to know that school staff are there for them, even when classes aren’t in session, she said.
Teachers and other school staff are working to keep in touch with students in various ways. Piehler plans to host a class video chat on Wednesday and educational assistants were set to drop off lunches at student homes on Wednesday and Thursday.
Especially for nonverbal students who may have a hard time expressing their fears, Piehler hopes that seeing their teachers’ smiling faces will give them some comfort.
And seeing the faces of students seems to have brought comfort to the staff as well.
“Oh my gosh, his laugh was incredible,” Kaprelian said, of Will when he rolled past her home with his mom. “He’s always generally such a happy kid, but to see how happy he was even just to drive past and see us was amazing.”
Julie said she was thankful for Will’s school family and their part in cheering him.
“These teachers are really trying,” Anderson said. “Her (Piehler) standing out there with a sign was amazing. He went nuts. He thought it was great, like he was in a parade.”
“He’s always generally such a happy kid but to see how happy he was even just to drive past and see us was amazing.” Kristen Kaprelian,
Jerstad-Agerholm Middle
School educational assistant
“He’s always generally such a happy kid but to see how happy he was even just to drive past and see us was amazing.”
Kristen Kaprelian, Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School educational assistant
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.