Unified special ed student keeps in touch through 'wave-bys' with teachers, friends

“He seems to miss them so much,” Anderson said.

Piehler and educational assistant Kristen Kaprelian were both on board with the idea.

“As an educator, I miss my kids,” Kaprelian said. “I would give anything for this to be over and be back in our classrooms, so when Julie reached out to me with the opportunity to see and wave to Will, to make his day, it really made my day. It was really the highlight of a pretty crummy week.”

Maintaining connections

Kaprelian stressed the importance of forming connections and building trust with students, especially when working in special education. It’s still important for students to know that school staff are there for them, even when classes aren’t in session, she said.

Teachers and other school staff are working to keep in touch with students in various ways. Piehler plans to host a class video chat on Wednesday and educational assistants were set to drop off lunches at student homes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Especially for nonverbal students who may have a hard time expressing their fears, Piehler hopes that seeing their teachers’ smiling faces will give them some comfort.