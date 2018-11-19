MOUNT PLEASANT — The Racine Unified School District has promised that the currently unusable Case High School pool will be repaired or replaced.
Plans are far from finalized, but so far the district has dedicated about $8.2 million to the project, according to Marc Duff, Unified’s chief financial officer.
“We’re optimistic that in the end, once it’s done, it’ll be a great facility for the district and students and everybody,” Duff said.
In August, just prior to the Case girls swimming team’s first practice, the swimmers and their coach learned that they wouldn’t be using the pool this school year.
The walls of the aluminum pool, dating to the school’s opening in 1966, had thinned and there were leaks that made it unsafe for swimming. Since then, school swimmers have been practicing in other district, and non-district, pools.
After swimmers learned the pool was unusable in its current condition they, along with supporters, attended a School Board meeting to ask the district’s governing body to do something about the pool.
Funding
In this year’s budget, the district set aside about $800,000 in referendum funds approved in 2014 for engineering and architectural services for the pool project. In 2014, voters approved the district’s request for $8.5 million in borrowing above its revenue limit for 15 years.
The district also has dedicated funds in a special account to pay for the pool’s construction. These include $2.1 million in 2014 referendum funds, as well as $1.75 million — the last of the money left over from the 2008 referendum. Other funding for the project is to include $3.6 million originally budgeted for new science labs at Case, for a total of $8.2 million. The science lab project, originally scheduled for construction this past summer, was pushed back prior to the discovery of the issue with the pool.
The district won’t know the total cost of the pool project until an architect and engineer are hired and a concrete plan is created.
If the cost is more than $8.2 million, the district will allocate additional referendum funds in the 2019-20 budget to cover the difference. But if the cost is lower, the leftover money will be used for other building and maintenance projects.
Options
At present, the district is looking at two options for the future of the Case pool. One is to repair the existing pool; the other is to construct a separate building on the Case campus containing a new pool.
If the district goes with a new, standalone facility, the space containing the existing pool could be converted for classroom use after environmental remediation. Stacy Tapp, Unified’s chief of communication and community engagement, said that if the district decides on this option the science labs could be constructed in the natatorium area.
Timeline
The Unified administration plans to seek bids for architectural and engineering services for the pool project in the next several weeks and hopes to have more solid plans on what option would be best early next year. The district is looking to tentatively begin construction in the spring.
“It’s not a process that will be resolved quickly if we want to do it right,” Duff said.
Duff said Superintendent Eric Gallien will continue to keep the School Board and stakeholders informed regarding milestones in the project.
“I think people want this addressed as soon as possible,” Duff said. “We do too, but we need to do it right. There are a lot of very important issues to resolve with this that are complicated, and that’s why we need time to work it all out.”
Even if the district begins construction in the spring, it does not anticipate that work will be completed by the beginning of the 2019-20 school year. The district doesn’t yet have a construction timeline, but is “anticipating a longer process,” Duff said.
“We’d love for it to be faster, but we also want to do it right,” Tapp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
8.5 M does seem a little high.
Wow, the swim team's parents must have a lot of clout, or something, to make this huge expenditure a priority! I want aware that aluminum "thins" over time, not do I understand how leaks endanger swimmers. This whole deal doesn't smell right to me! BTW JT How about really finding out if the problems are real and get some images to show to us? It's only a trivial $8,500,000.00!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.