Unified seniors unhappy with drive-through graduation plan, argue for in-person ceremonies

Unified Families United

Knaus, Reischl and a group of other students from Unified high schools who believe that the seniors deserve an in-person graduation ceremony have formed a group called Unified Families United to try to persuade Unified to change its plans. If the members cannot get the administration on board, it plans to coordinate its own ceremonies for the five high schools. Around 40 members of the group met via a Zoom call on Tuesday to discuss ideas and plans.

Knaus hopes to have separate in-person ceremonies on Aug. 1 at Case High School’s Hammes Field, although group members suggested other locations such as parks as well. She and the members of UFU believe this would allow room for the graduates to be spaced six feet apart and would give them an opportunity to experience commencement with their classmates, listening to the speeches together as a group and to watch each other walk across the stage.

“It’s not impossible for us to sit six feet apart and have our graduation,” Reischl said.

Both Knaus and Reischl agreed that safety was important and suggested that all graduates wear masks, having a barrier to separate those on the stage, to have family groups sit six feet apart and to disinfect the seats between ceremonies.