RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board voted 5-2 on Monday to delay any referendum decision.
The referendum proposed by Unified administrators would give voters the chance to decide whether or not to allow the district to collect $10 million annually in property taxes more than its revenue limit and to extend its existing $8.5 million annual collection, approved in a 2014 referendum.
The School Board decided to push back a decision on the issue with Clerk Matthew Hanser, Brian O’Connell, Dennis Wiser, President Robert Wittke Jr. and Jane Barbian voting in favor, and John Heckenlively and Treasurer Julie McKenna voting against. Vice President Mike Frontier and Michelle Duchow were not present.
The board plans to further discuss the details of a possible referendum, and what the money would be used for, at a yet-to-be-scheduled work session later this week.
Wittke said the board intends to pick a date to take a vote during that work session. The district is up against a tight timeline, as the deadline to put a referendum on the Nov. 6 general election ballot is Aug. 28.
“There needs to be more discussion,” Wittke said.
He said the board should take more time to do its due diligence. He said there should be a capital improvement plan and long-range financial plan in place for voters to see before asking them for more money.
“My concern is that we’re rushing,” Wittke said.
The proposed referendum was presented to the board during a work session Wednesday, less than two weeks before the Aug. 28 deadline.
Differing opinions
Heckenlively expressed concern that if the board did not vote Monday, the referendum wouldn’t make the November ballot.
“We do have a hard deadline on this,” he said.
McKenna said the board owes it to the public to take a vote on the issue before Aug. 28.
“The feedback I got from most people is that people realize our needs,” she said.
McKenna added that the public does have questions about what the money would be used for. She said it saddens her when she sees all the new facilities that other school districts enjoy, when Unified has many aging buildings.
Hanser argued it’s important for the community to understand the district’s needs and know the plan for the money before the board votes.
“They need to understand the impact of supporting or not supporting,” Hanser said. “This is about being good stewards of our community’s dollars.”
Heckenlively opined that this November will be an optimal time to put a referendum on the ballot, when it comes to electoral climate and voter support for public education.
“November will probably be our best opportunity in a decade,” he said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Mount Pleasant Village Trustee Ram Bhatia spoke against the proposed referendum. He said that although it’s obvious that some improvements need to be made — such as at Case High School where the pool has been shut down for the year due to having been deemed “structurally unsound” — that work wouldn’t require the amount of money the district is has proposed requesting.
“If you go to the community with that high of a number, I won’t support that,” he said.
The proposal
If the district does decide to put a referendum to the voters, the public would choose whether to allow Unified to collect $10 million more than its revenue limit starting in the 2018-19 school year, through the 2047-48 school year. The one-question referendum would also ask voters to approve a continuation of the collection of $8.5 million more than the district’s revenue limit through 2048. At present that collection, approved in a 2014 referendum, is set to expire in 2029.
The district could also decide to ask the voters to extend both the $10 million and $8.5 million collection amounts indefinitely.
Unified administration has advised the School Board to commit to keeping the tax rate flat, at $10.02 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. District officials predict that, without a successful referendum, the tax rate would decrease in the coming year to an estimated $9.72 and it could use the difference between that and the $10.02 cap to fund safety, building and technological improvements.
“They need to understand the impact of supporting or not supporting (a referendum). This is about being good stewards of our community’s dollars.” Matthew Hanser, Racine Unified School Board clerk
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Now or later it’s still no!
He took the easy way out now that he’s in the spotlight. I was going to vote for Wittke’s referendum.
Bet Wittke is breathing easier since he didn’t have to be “tax and spend” type.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.