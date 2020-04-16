Unified schedules referendum recount for Saturday morning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine Unified Board of Canvassers has scheduled a recount for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Festival Hall, the district announced early Thursday night.

At least four petitions have been officially filed requesting a recount of the Racine Unified School District referendum from the April 7 election. The district’s 30-year referendum was approved in the election by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 yes votes to 16,743 nays.

The notification of the recount said the process Saturday morning would be "completed by the Board of Canvassers immediately" and that a certified report of the results would be immediately sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

One of the petitions has been thrown out already, according to RUSD spokeswoman Stacy Tapp, because the petitioner “did not identify themself as a voter in the election,” which is required under state law.

In an email sent Thursday, Tapp said, “We are working to determine today when the recount will begin and will send out notice at that time.”

The Board of Canvassers, comprised of three RUSD employees, confirmed the vote Tuesday morning by cross-referencing the tape from each voting ward in the district with the numbers compiled by the county clerk Monday.