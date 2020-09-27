Unified says it's on target for promised flat tax rate, public budget hearing set for Monday

Unified, like all other districts in the state, conducted its official “third Friday” count of enrolled students on Sept. 18. The official numbers, which Duff said are not yet available, are set to be submitted to the state by this coming Thursday, Oct. 1.

The district is also expecting to see a larger-than-expected number of students open enrolling out of the district. It had already projected an increase in open enrollment costs of $685,000.

To deal with the structural deficit, the district reduced staffing expenses by $5.8 million and departmental budgets by $700,000. Per the interim budget, there were set to be 40 fewer teachers working for the district in 2020-21 compared to last year, with around 1,500 teachers total. That’s 90 fewer than there were in 2017-18. There were set to be 83 certified administrators, 14 fewer than there were in 2018-19.

The district has also seen savings from voluntary furloughs during remote learning in the first quarter, and from a decreased cost in operational expenses of $850,000 during remote learning as well.