Unified says it's on target for promised flat tax rate, public budget hearing set for Monday

RACINE — For the Racine Unified School District, this year’s always-difficult budgeting process was complicated, like so many other things, by COVID-19. But district officials are pleased that Unified is still on target to keep a flat, or possibly even reduced tax rate, a promise the district made when it asked voters to approve a referendum in the spring election to collect $1 billion beyond its revenue limit over the next 30 years.
“Some people questioned whether it could happen and the plan is working,” said Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff.
The referendum was narrowly approved by voters on April 7 and that result was upheld in a recount as well as in an appeal of that recount in Racine County Circuit Court. The results of that court decision are currently being contested in the appellate court.
“The referendum is considered passed,” Duff said. “It’s been confirmed on election day, confirmed in recount, confirmed by our courts.”
Duff said the district is set to move forward with collecting the referendum-approved taxes through its upcoming levy, to be set in late October.
“Those funds will be set aside until the court cases are resolved,” Duff said.
The district is expecting a decrease in the tax rate in the final version of the budget due to property valuations coming in higher than expected at a 7.3% increase. The district had projected a 4% increase.
Some of those referendum funds have already been allocated, for example to pay for Chromebooks and tablets to supply to each Unified student to facilitate the district’s remote learning during the first quarter of this school year.
Total expenditures in the interim budget are set at $354.3 million.
Duff said the district’s two biggest budgeting challenges this year were the pandemic, alongside Unified’s continued efforts to “right-size” the district and address structural deficits due to declining enrollment.
“We have to have a budget that is able to pivot to meet what’s thrown at us as a result of instructing students in a COVID environment,” Duff said.
That meant the district needed several contingency plans and funding for those plans, from technology for remote learning to funding for safety measures for in-person learning.
As the district’s enrollment continues to decline, it is required to reduce expenses by around $10,500 for each student it loses. The district initially projected a decline of 470 students this school year, for an approximate loss of around $4.9 million.
“We have seen evidence that we have slightly lower than projected enrollment but it’s not as extensive as what some had feared,” Duff said. “So I think we’ve maintained our enrollment to a certain degree during this time.”
Unified, like all other districts in the state, conducted its official “third Friday” count of enrolled students on Sept. 18. The official numbers, which Duff said are not yet available, are set to be submitted to the state by this coming Thursday, Oct. 1.
The district is also expecting to see a larger-than-expected number of students open enrolling out of the district. It had already projected an increase in open enrollment costs of $685,000.
To deal with the structural deficit, the district reduced staffing expenses by $5.8 million and departmental budgets by $700,000. Per the interim budget, there were set to be 40 fewer teachers working for the district in 2020-21 compared to last year, with around 1,500 teachers total. That’s 90 fewer than there were in 2017-18. There were set to be 83 certified administrators, 14 fewer than there were in 2018-19.
The district has also seen savings from voluntary furloughs during remote learning in the first quarter, and from a decreased cost in operational expenses of $850,000 during remote learning as well.
A public hearing on Unified’s 2020-21 interim budget is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday at the district’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Members of the public can comment on the budget in person or email their comments to Elizabeth Tobias, executive assistant, at elizabeth.tobias@rusd.org and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Monday. The district asks commenters to make “Budget Hearing” the subject line of the email.
The final 2020-21 budget and tax levy are set to be approved in the end of October.
Names released from two fatal crashes on Highway 11
RACINE COUNTY — The names of the victims in the two fatal crashes on Highway 11 on Thursday have been released. The first one was at Highway 11 and Ohio Street in the morning and involved a construction worker being run over. The second was in the afternoon in Dover and involved a head-on collision.
The construction worker, identified as Dharmista Chauhan, 39, of Menomonee Falls was working on Durand Avenue and was killed Thursday morning after a cement truck backed over her, according to a release from the State Patrol. Another worker, identified as Jordan Newson, 29, of River Hills, is reported to have critical injuries.
The fatal crash occurred on Highway 11 and Ohio Street in Racine. At about 8 a.m., a cement truck driven by a 28-year-old from Kenosha backed over two construction workers on the job site.
Alcohol use was not a factor in this incident, according to the release.
Assisting agencies included the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine Fire Department, Racine Police Department and the Racine County medical examiner.
Second incident
A second crash on Highway 11 in western Racine County also took another life in the afternoon.
The man killed has been identified as Lyle Roushia Jr., 56, of Racine.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford Focus was traveling east on Highway 11 following a concrete truck. The Focus passed the concrete truck in a no-passing zone, colliding head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Aveo.
The lone occupant of the Aveo, Roushia, was deceased upon deputies’ arrival. The lone occupant of the Focus sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
