Unified's 12 referendum requests in 20 years; How many failed, how many passed?

The proposed plan includes a facilities overhaul to be completed over the next 10 or so years at an estimated cost of $710 million. The facilities plan recommends closing several schools, remodeling and adding on to others and constructing five new ones.

The School Board is set to vote on whether to accept the facilities master plan on Monday, but if the district implements that plan the board would take numerous subsequent votes on individual projects and funding for those projects.

Past mulling

The last time Unified considered going to referendum was fall 2018, with hopes of funding school safety improvements as well as facility and technology upgrades.

Unified did not give the School Board or the public much time to mull the concept of a referendum, as it announced the idea Aug. 15 and the deadline to put a question on the 2018 fall general election ballot was Aug. 28.

Bob Wittke, who was School Board president at the time and now represents the 62nd Assembly District in Madison, said in 2018 that the board should take time to do its due diligence before asking for more money. He said there should be a capital improvement plan and long-range financial plan in place for voters to see before asking them for more money.