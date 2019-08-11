RACINE — First Student, Racine Unified’s new busing contractor, stood out to the district from other companies, in part, because of its safety record.
“We’ll take good care of the kids; it’s our top priority,” said Andrew Peterson, First Student’s general manager for the area including Racine.
First Student Inc. began providing the district’s busing Aug. 1, taking over after the district’s contract with Durham School Services ended July 31. Durham had provided the district’s busing for the past 20 years, but First Student by far outscored Durham when the district put out a request for proposals for transportation services last winter.
“We felt like we liked First Student’s history of safety,” said John Strack, Unified’s chief of transportation and enrollment. “Based on national statistics and the size of their organization, they do seem to be leading the way in that area.”
Durham received the lowest score when Unified rated the four submitted proposals based on experience, qualifications, pupil transportation service approach and price.
Durham’s score was 64.2 out of 100, and First Student’s score was the highest at 80.5. The cost of the new contract is estimated to exceed $9.2 million in the 2019-20 school year, compared to $8.1 million previously.
First Student, a national company based in Cincinnati, says it’s the safest transportation company in the industry based on accident frequency rates.
“We are excited to be servicing the Racine community,” Peterson said. “It’s an honor and privilege. We are going to take good care of their kids. We’re the safest transportation company in the industry with the highest standards, and we strive to get better every single day.”
Hiring
After First Student was awarded the Unified transportation contract from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2024, Durham announced it was laying off its 212 Racine employees.
Peterson told The Journal Times that First Student is set to employ upward of 200 people locally and that it hired many of the same drivers that had worked for Durham. Peterson said the company is continually hiring drivers.
“Hiring in the industry, especially with this economy, is a never-ending game,” he said. “We’re constantly hiring, constantly recruiting.”
Two-thirds of the First Student fleet in Racine is made up of brand-new buses, while the remaining one-third are less than 5 years old, Strack said. The company plans to schedule a replacement rotation in the following years.
New features on buses transporting Unified students this year include an increase in security cameras from two to three.
Another new feature is a tablet that drivers will use to check in and report their pre- and post-trip inspections, communicating directly with the maintenance department for preventative maintenance and repairs.
First Student does have a bus-tracking smartphone app, but it likely won’t be ready for use by Racine Unified parents until after winter break.
First Student will operate out of 1608 Oakes Road, near Case High School, the same location where Durham was previously based.
In the past, the district had leased the land from the owner and then subleased it to Durham. Per the new contract, First Student leases the land directly from the owner, which Strack said is simpler and more efficient.
Bus open house
If parents want to see the new features on the buses or have questions for First Student, they can come to Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29.
The company will have one of its new buses available to tour, and First Student administrators will be there to answer questions. First Student’s safety dog mascot will be on hand to visit with the kids and to give them some safety tips.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.