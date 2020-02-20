Unified's Governance Committee to work on referendum tax rate policy

RACINE — By early March, Racine Unified officials aim to have a policy in place that they say will hold the district accountable for keeping the referendum-related portion of its tax rate flat.

Unified will ask the voters through a referendum on the April 7 ballot for more than $1 billion in excess of the district’s state-imposed revenue limit to be collected over the next 30 years.

That money would fund a massive facilities overhaul of Racine Unified’s aging buildings, which have an average age of 79. Through the plan, some of those buildings would consolidate or close to be replaced by new schools and others would be renovated.

Although Unified officials say they are also committed to working to keep the overall tax rate flat, the policy would only apply to the portion of that rate which funds referendums, construction and maintenance — $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. This year the overall tax rate is $9.49, meaning that the overall tax rate will likely fluctuate.

“It is our commitment to maintain an overall stable tax rate,” said Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff. “That’s always been how we operate. As a district, you don’t want the roller coaster tax effect. It does not sit well with the taxpayers.”