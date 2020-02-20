Unified's Governance Committee to work on referendum tax rate policy

RACINE — By early March, Racine Unified officials aim to have a policy in place that they say will hold the district accountable for keeping the referendum-related portion of its tax rate flat.
Unified will ask the voters through a referendum on the April 7 ballot for more than $1 billion in excess of the district’s state-imposed revenue limit to be collected over the next 30 years.
That money would fund a massive facilities overhaul of Racine Unified’s aging buildings, which have an average age of 79. Through the plan, some of those buildings would consolidate or close to be replaced by new schools and others would be renovated.
Although Unified officials say they are also committed to working to keep the overall tax rate flat, the policy would only apply to the portion of that rate which funds referendums, construction and maintenance — $2.31 per $1,000 in assessed valuation. This year the overall tax rate is $9.49, meaning that the overall tax rate will likely fluctuate.
“It is our commitment to maintain an overall stable tax rate,” said Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff. “That’s always been how we operate. As a district, you don’t want the roller coaster tax effect. It does not sit well with the taxpayers.”
However, Duff said in an earlier interview with The Journal Times that the public school finance formula is controlled by the state, so the district cannot guarantee an overall flat tax rate. He advised those who take issue with the promise pertaining to only a portion of the tax rate to “call their legislators.”
The tax rate policy to be honed during the governance committee on Monday is set to be forwarded to the School Board for a vote during a special March 2 meeting. The policy would be built into the board’s operational expectations for the superintendent — the board’s mechanism for holding the superintendent accountable to its standards.
The options
Of the three options for the committee to consider, the first is the proposed policy that Duff initially presented to the board on Feb. 3 but said in hindsight it was much more complicated than the district’s typical operation expectations.
The first option prohibits the superintendent from proposing:
“An annual budget that has a tax rate impact that exceeds the $2.31 mill rate portion of the total tax levy used for the purpose of paying the energy efficiency exemption debt ($6.5 million), existing operating referendum authority ($8.5 million), community service fund levy for aquatic center construction ($7.7 million), and operating referendum authority approved in the year 2020. The Superintendent may seek approval from the Board of Education to allow the district to exceed the $2.31 limited tax rate to bring the overall tax rate back to the level of the previous year only if the District’s overall tax rate is to be lower than the previous year.”
The first option mentions existing levies because the district plans to replace those with the 2020 referendum collections incrementally as they expire.
The second and simplest option holds the superintendent to maintaining “a stable property tax rate for levies related to approved referenda, building construction and maintenance.”
The third option says that the superintendent must:
“Maintain a stable property tax rate for levies related to approved referenda, building construction and maintenance.”
It further stipulates that
- The tax rates for funding the 2020 referendum will be capped at the tax rates for such projects in 2018-19 and 2019-2020.
- The superintendent may under-levy this base tax rate but may not levy above this cap.
- The tax rates for the 2020 referendum will be approved annually by separate board vote in budget adoption process.
- If referendum projects would require exceeding the cap, projects will be delayed or modified.
- The annual monitoring report for the board operational expectation 5 (the section pertaining to financial planning) must report the history of tax rates for the 2020 referendum.