Unified's 2020-21 school year to start before Labor Day, students off during election

RACINE — Racine Unified students will head back to class for the 2020-2021 school year before Labor Day, and will get time off in early November surrounding the presidential election.

The first day of school is set for Sept. 1 and students will be off Sept. 7 for Labor Day.

There will be no classes during parent-teacher conferences Nov. 2-3, the day of the presidential election and the day prior to it. This will alleviate security concerns since some of the school buildings will be used as polling places, said Keri Hanstedt, the school district’s executive director of employee relations.

After trying it out in the current 2019-20 calendar, students will again have off the Wednesday before Thanksgiving this year. Hanstedt said that the extra day off last November resulted in better attendance and fewer behavioral problems earlier in that week. Typically staff and student attendance had been low on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Holiday break is set for Dec. 23 through Jan 3, 2021 and spring break will be April 2-9, 2021.

The last day of school for the 2020-2021 year is scheduled for June 8, 2021.

The School Board approved next school year’s calendar on Monday night.

Rosalie Daca, the district’s chief academic officer, told the School Board on Feb. 3 when she and Hanstedt initially presented the calendar to the School Board that its whole structure needs to be revisited and that teachers need more time for professional development.

