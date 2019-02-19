RACINE — An extra day off for Thanksgiving, an April spring break and earlier orientation for new teachers are on the calendar for the 2019-20 Racine Unified School District school year.
The first day of school is set to be Sept. 3, with the last day of school planned for June 11, 2020.
District administrators decided to give students and staff the day before Thanksgiving off. Thanksgiving break is set for Nov. 25-Nov. 27.
“We’ve noticed that attendance is scarce the Wednesday before Thanksgiving,” said Keri Hanstedt, Unified’s executive director of employee relations.
Unified is hoping this will help with its attendance score on the state report card.
The holiday break is set for Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, with the end of the first semester on Jan. 24, 2020.
A professional learning day is scheduled for Feb. 14 and a winter break day is scheduled for Feb. 17. Both are potential inclement weather make-up days, as happened earlier this month.
The calendar, approved at Monday’s School Board meeting, exceeds the number of instructional minutes required by the state, with a full day’s worth of minutes built in to accommodate inclement weather.
Spring break is scheduled for April 10-17. School board members John Heckenlively and Mike Frontier commented during a Feb. 4 School Board meeting that the break was late in the semester, giving teachers and students a long slog between holiday break and another week off.
Hanstedt answered that traditionally Unified’s spring break follows the Easter holiday, which in 2020 is April 12. In the recent past, the district scheduled spring break for the second week of March, but parents were not happy with that timing.
“We had a lot of significant community feedback that that was not liked,” Hanstedt said.
The parents who complained wanted the break to coincide with Easter; in response, the district moved it.
The district has moved new-teacher-orientation days to a week prior when they have been scheduled in the past — set to take place this year on Aug. 12-16 — to give those teachers more time to get their classrooms ready before the start of the school year.
Unified plans to provide voluntary professional development to teachers the following week.
