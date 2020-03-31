Unified releases remote learning plan, still working out details on high school credits

RACINE — Racine Unified K-8 students will be back to school April 6 through the district’s new remote learning plan. The district did not provide a set date that high school students would have to begin remote learning, but Unified will begin providing ACT prep packets for high school students in math, science, English and social studies via the district website and at food distribution sites beginning Wednesday.
Teachers are set to begin contacting parents by phone Wednesday to find out their preferences for receiving schoolwork, either via U.S. mail or email.
The district will attempt to reach all parents by phone or email and through other means, if necessary, according to Unified spokeswoman Stacy Tapp.
Packets developed by Unified teachers, in addition to the ACT packets but in the same four core areas as well as health will be provided following spring break. Spring break is set for April 10-17.
Teachers for students in all grades are expected to be in regular contact with students and families to discuss lessons and answer questions.
Remote learning work for K-8 students will not be graded, although teachers will do progress checks with students. The district is still determining how grading will work for high school students and promised to provide information after spring break. High school students must obtain a certain number of credits to graduate, so they will turn in work that will demonstrate standards identified as critical knowledge for each of their classes.
According to Tapp, the district is working with the Department of Public Instruction and Gov. Tony Evers to ensure that seniors will qualify for graduation this spring.
The district is in the process of working with Gateway Technical College and University of Wisconsin-Parkside to ensure that students participating in classes for college credit can continue those via virtual learning.
Remote learning daily work requirements will be different than for a regular school day. Per grade level, Unified students will be expected to put in the following number of hours:
- Grades K-2: 1 hour per day
- Grades 3-5: 2 hours per day
- Grades 6-12: 3 hours per day
“We know this new reality poses a big challenge for our families. You are now responsible for ensuring that your child participates in daily learning activities while juggling many other responsibilities,” the district said in a letter set to be sent to families on Tuesday. “Knowing this, we are working to set reasonable expectations for the amount of daily work time expected and will provide activities that parents can easily support at home.”
In the statement the district also reminded parents that physical activity is an important part of the day for all students, but especially those in elementary school.
Racine Unified schools have been closed since March 16 in efforts to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The district and some of its staff and teachers have provided grade level packets to complete, activities for students to do and links to free educational resources but none of those were required. The district had previously said it could not require students to partake in virtual learning because it could not ensure that all students had access to devices or internet, creating equity issues.
In the communication to parents, Unified noted that parents of special education and English as a second language students should work with their teacher teams to ensure their children are receiving the appropriate accommodations.
“We know this is a challenging and uncertain time,” the district said in the letter. “We are here to support you in any way we can. Please know, our goal is not to overload students, but rather to ensure they continue learning while schools are not in session. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher or building principal with questions.”
Teachers have spent many hours in the past two weeks working on materials for students, Tapp said.
"There are many logistics and challenges we’ve been working through as quickly as possible," she said. "For example, how to reach every family to determine whether or not they have internet access or devices to access resources electronically. We also had to work through how to get paper copies to families who need them when we are very limited in staff reporting to work during the Safer at Home mandate. Most important to us is ensuring we are making every effort to provide equity of access to materials for all of our students. For high school, we are also working with the Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate Programs, Project Lead the Way, Gateway and UW-Parkside to ensure we are in line with their changes."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.