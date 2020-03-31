Unified releases remote learning plan, still working out details on high school credits

Racine Unified schools have been closed since March 16 in efforts to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The district and some of its staff and teachers have provided grade level packets to complete, activities for students to do and links to free educational resources but none of those were required. The district had previously said it could not require students to partake in virtual learning because it could not ensure that all students had access to devices or internet, creating equity issues.

In the communication to parents, Unified noted that parents of special education and English as a second language students should work with their teacher teams to ensure their children are receiving the appropriate accommodations.

“We know this is a challenging and uncertain time,” the district said in the letter. “We are here to support you in any way we can. Please know, our goal is not to overload students, but rather to ensure they continue learning while schools are not in session. Don’t hesitate to reach out to your child’s teacher or building principal with questions.”

Teachers have spent many hours in the past two weeks working on materials for students, Tapp said.

"There are many logistics and challenges we’ve been working through as quickly as possible," she said. "For example, how to reach every family to determine whether or not they have internet access or devices to access resources electronically. We also had to work through how to get paper copies to families who need them when we are very limited in staff reporting to work during the Safer at Home mandate. Most important to us is ensuring we are making every effort to provide equity of access to materials for all of our students. For high school, we are also working with the Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate Programs, Project Lead the Way, Gateway and UW-Parkside to ensure we are in line with their changes."

