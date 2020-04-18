Unified recount starts at 10:30 a.m. with protections in place

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The recount for the votes cast for the Racine Unified School District referendum is set to start today at 10:30 a.m. at Festival Hall. The city will be putting safety precautions in place to keep everyone safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The district’s 30-year $1 billion referendum was approved in the election by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 yes, 16,743 no.

To keep everyone safe, the city's public health director put into place public health protection and procedures for the recount.

• No person with any recognized COVID-19 or other respiratory illness symptoms, including, but not limited to, fever of 100 degrees or more and/or an uncontrolled cough, may enter the facility.

• No more than 125 persons, including, but not limited to, all County of Racine staff, observers, members of the media, and public health support personnel, shall be permitted within the facility at any time.

• All persons in attendance shall wear face masks and shall maintain social distancing as directed by public health support personnel.

Any person failing to comply with this order may be excluded from the facility by the City of Racine Public Health Administrator or her designee.