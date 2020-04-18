Unified recount starts at 10:30 a.m. with protections in place

The recount for the votes cast for the Racine Unified School District referendum is set to start today at 10:30 a.m. at Festival Hall. The city will be putting safety precautions in place to keep everyone safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
The district’s 30-year $1 billion referendum was approved in the election by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 yes, 16,743 no.
To keep everyone safe, the city's public health director put into place public health protection and procedures for the recount.
• No person with any recognized COVID-19 or other respiratory illness symptoms, including, but not limited to, fever of 100 degrees or more and/or an uncontrolled cough, may enter the facility.
• No more than 125 persons, including, but not limited to, all County of Racine staff, observers, members of the media, and public health support personnel, shall be permitted within the facility at any time.
• All persons in attendance shall wear face masks and shall maintain social distancing as directed by public health support personnel.
Any person failing to comply with this order may be excluded from the facility by the City of Racine Public Health Administrator or her designee.
Face-masks will be provided at the recount location in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.