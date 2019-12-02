Unified recommends closing 9 school buildings, constructing 5 new ones

“The goal of this plan is to give our students a better experience and give them what they deserve,” said Superintendent Eric Gallien.

No concrete timeline has been set on when closures or construction will begin, but the plan is to do both incrementally.

“If we’re going to relocate students, we need to have a place to relocate student to,” said Chief Operating Officer, Shannon Gordon.

The goal of these changes is to create smaller middle schools to facilitate better student relationships and larger elementary schools for educational efficiency. The elementary schools recommended for closure generally have around 300 students or fewer. At present, the average age of all Unified's school builds is 75, with several of them constructed in the 1800s.

Per the new plan, Starbuck IB Middle School would be expanded into a K-8 that would serve those who are now Jefferson and West Ridge elementary students. The plan, with the first phase announced on Monday evening, includes upgrades or expansions to the majority of Unified’s buildings that are set to stay open.