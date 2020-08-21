Unified receives nearly $5.8M in CARES Act funds to pay for COVID-19 response, $987K goes to private schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Without nearly $4.9 million in funds from the federal government, Racine Unified likely would have struggled to pay for its response to COVID-19, said Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff.

School Board Vice President Jane Barbian said that after seeing all the hand-sanitizer bottles placed throughout the district’s Administrative Service Campus, and knowing that the same was happening in buildings throughout the district, she wondered how Unified would deal with the cost since it always has a tight budget.

“How we’re going to afford this pandemic, to me, is a mystery,” Barbian said.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER fund, the district was awarded more than $5.8 million by the Federal Department of Education to address the impact of COVID-19.

The district is required to provide about $987,000 of that to private schools in Racine, to fund their COVID-19 responses.

The School Board voted to approve the acceptance of the ESSER funds during a Monday meeting.