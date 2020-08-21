Unified receives nearly $5.8M in CARES Act funds to pay for COVID-19 response, $987K goes to private schools

RACINE — Without nearly $4.9 million in funds from the federal government, Racine Unified likely would have struggled to pay for its response to COVID-19, said Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff.
School Board Vice President Jane Barbian said that after seeing all the hand-sanitizer bottles placed throughout the district’s Administrative Service Campus, and knowing that the same was happening in buildings throughout the district, she wondered how Unified would deal with the cost since it always has a tight budget.
“How we’re going to afford this pandemic, to me, is a mystery,” Barbian said.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER fund, the district was awarded more than $5.8 million by the Federal Department of Education to address the impact of COVID-19.
The district is required to provide about $987,000 of that to private schools in Racine, to fund their COVID-19 responses.
The School Board voted to approve the acceptance of the ESSER funds during a Monday meeting.
Duff said that district groups worked together to decide how best to use the ESSER money. The district has set aside funding for things like transportation costs and training for teachings who will be starting the year teaching remotely, which is new territory for them. Some of the funding will also go to the buildings and ground department to pay for sanitation procedures, as well as cleaning and disinfection supplies and materials, in addition to any building modifications to make spaces safer for staff and students.
Unified’s plans for the ESSER funds:
- Technology: $1,253,026
- Instructional materials: $993,654
- Professional learning: $72,778
- Health services/personal protective equipment: $80,918
- Operations, sanitization and cleaning: $1,067,719
- Transportation (for additional safety measures): $1,000,000
The district’s plans for the ESSER funds could change in response to the plethora of unknown factors at the moment, including whether or not and when students return to school in person or using a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning.
“Without those federal funds, I think we would have struggled to meet the requirements to have the environment we need for education and for our staff,” Duff said.
Although the district is starting the school year remotely on Sept. 1, it has only committed to virtual learning through the first quarter, which ends Nov. 6. At that point, Unified could transition to one of two other models it has developed for this year, either 100% in-person learning or a hybrid of in-person and remote learning. The district is to announce its second-quarter plans by Oct. 19.
Even with students learning from home, most teachers will be required to deliver instruction from their school buildings.
Horlick HS-002.jpg
