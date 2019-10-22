MOUNT PLEASANT — More than a year after the Case High School pool was shuttered, Racine Unified has announced a plan to construct an approximately $23 million aquatic center that would serve Case swimmers as well as the broader community.
The School Board saw the plan during Monday night’s meeting, but has yet to take any related votes.
Taylor Knaus, a senior on Case’s swimming team who spoke to the board last year about empty promises made in the past for a new pool and the need for a new one, came to the meeting straight from practice, wearing sweats over her swimsuit.
“I just want to thank everyone for even taking this into consideration,” Knaus said. “I’m never going to get to swim in this pool, but it means so much to the girls. It’s going to be a big thing. So I just hope that you guys take this into really big consideration.”
The district had initially set aside around $8 million last year to go toward a pool project. But once Unified started meeting with members of the swim community to discuss wants and needs it became clear, according to Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon, that Case’s needs outweighed available resources. The committee looking into the pool issue also found that there was a need for another pool within the community, especially after the Downtown YMCA closed this spring.
So instead of a pool to replace the one at Case, the district is recommending a facility that could provide space for things like adult water aerobics and swimming lessons — in addition to many other community activities — as well as practice space for all Unified’s high schools, if needed. The money for the pool will come from Racine Unified’s community service fund. This fund can only be used for projects that primarily serve the community beyond Unified. Unlike the overall tax levy, the community service fund does not have a revenue limit.
The specs
The plans, created by Williams Architects, include a 42,000-square-foot building containing two separate bodies of water located on land owned by Unified west of Case. The facility would feature a four-lane multipurpose warm water pool for things such as swim lessons and exercise classes. It could also serve as a warm up area during meets and as a place where divers could keep warm.
The larger of the two bodies of water would be a 10-lane cold stretch pool with a diving well area. The diving area would be separated from the swim lanes with a movable bulkhead to allow for expanded space for practices and training.
By moving the bulkhead, and swimming across the pool instead of lengthwise, 14 lanes would be available.
“No matter what’s going on, you’re going to be able to accommodate a lot of people,” said Greg Reischl, head girls swim coach at Park High School.
Gordon confirmed that the pool could host swim practices for Case, Park and Horlick if that becomes necessary in the future. The district has no plans to close the pools still in operation at Park and Horlick, but both are more than 50 years old and the district does not plan to replace them when they come to a point beyond repair.
Raised seating would accommodate 800, and the plans include locker rooms specifically for athletes, with separate locker rooms for students and the general public. The facility also would contain a party room, concession area and lobby space with full view of the natatorium.
Gordon anticipates a spring groundbreaking, with an opening likely in spring 2021.
Marc Duff, Unified’s chief financial officer, said his team is in the process of developing a financing plan for the aquatic center that will utilize the community service fund tax levy and borrowing, for both of which he will have to seek approval from the board. The $8 million initial set aside for the pool at Case will go toward other uses, and the space where the shuttered pool is located will likely be used for classrooms.
Reischl said that he is ultimately pleased with the initial designs for the natatorium, especially since it would serve more than just Unified’s high school athletes.
“As a coach, a former swimmer, as a parent of swimmers, as a taxpayer, my biggest concern is that we would go too small,” Reischl said. “To me, this is like a future investment to the community. It will draw people in.”
He added that he and the other high school coaches have seen a decline in local swim culture and would like to reverse that trend. Reischl believes: “Build it and they will come.”
Business plan
Even more important than the aquatic center design, in Gordon’s eyes, is a business plan to accompany it that will offset operational costs that are estimated to be roughly $600,000 per year.
“The cost of building the pool is a low-cost item, it’s an expensive item but, relatively speaking, it’s the low-cost item,” Gordon said. “It’s the cost, long term, to operate the facility that has to be forefront on our minds.”
Conservatively, Gordon believes that in the first year of operations the district could recoup about half of the operating costs, and hopes that in the subsequent years it could make back 60% of the operational costs and use the community service fund to pay for the other 40%.
The business plan includes many options for the district to bring in revenue like hosting USA swim meets, charging private swim teams and swim clubs for use and providing swimming lessons, as well as hosting special events like family and teen nights, birthday parties and allowing private rentals.
Times would be set aside for school activities when rentals would not be available.
The committee that contributed ideas and helped develop the pool plans was made up of Unified staff, swim coaches, student swimmers and swim families.
“I think what’s important to keep in mind is that our kids stepped up and held us to account, as the adults in the room,” said Vice President of the School Board, Matthew Hanser, on Monday night.
Hanser was referring to Knaus and her fellow swimmers confronting the board last year and demanding a place to swim. Hanser thanked all the students and parents involved in the campaign for a new pool and said the adults in the room could learn something from the students.
