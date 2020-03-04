Unified promises flat tax rate, but that's not the whole story

Changes to the tax-rate policy would require a supermajority of the full Racine Unified School Board, meaning seven of the nine board members would have to be in favor.

In a video posted by RUSD that touches on the needs at several of its schools and how they would be addressed through the referendum, Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district will maintain its commitment to a flat tax rate.

Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff has previously said that it’s the district’s intent to maintain an overall stable tax rate, as it has done for the past several years. But he also said that some factors are out of the district’s control, including possible changes to the school funding formula at the state level.

District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp pointed to the district’s track record of holding a stable tax rate, following its commitment to do so after the passage of the 2014 referendum.

The only time since 2013-14 that the district raised its mill rate was in 2015-16, when the state changed the way vouchers for children to attend private schools are funded.

This year, the district decreased its tax rate from $10 to $9.49.