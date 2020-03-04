Unified promises flat tax rate, but that's not the whole story

RACINE — While information regarding the April 7 referendum distributed by the Racine Unified School District promises a flat tax rate, that’s not the whole story.
Unified’s slogan for the referendum is “Every student. Every school. Flat tax rate.”
The Unified School Board voted unanimously on Monday night to approve a policy requiring the superintendent to keep the portion of the mill rate related to the referendum at $2.31 for the 30-year duration of the referendum. That mill rate is the amount the district is currently collecting for the 2014 referendum and other related levies that will eventually drop off and be replaced with levies from the 2020 referendum, if approved by the taxpayers. But the policy only applies to the referendum-related portion of the tax rate, not the entire tax rate, currently $9.49.
During an informational session regarding the referendum at the Caledonia Village Board on Monday night, Village Trustee Tom Weatherston was critical of the School Board’s tax rate policy.
“Anybody who is elected understands that you can’t handcuff the next board, and what you’re talking about tonight is a tax-control policy, which you know is fake because the next board doesn’t have to obey it,” he said. “The next board can do whatever they want. I don’t see how you can stand there and tell us that you have a tax-control policy that can have a flat tax for 30 years. It’s impossible. You can’t handcuff the next board.”
Changes to the tax-rate policy would require a supermajority of the full Racine Unified School Board, meaning seven of the nine board members would have to be in favor.
In a video posted by RUSD that touches on the needs at several of its schools and how they would be addressed through the referendum, Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district will maintain its commitment to a flat tax rate.
Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff has previously said that it’s the district’s intent to maintain an overall stable tax rate, as it has done for the past several years. But he also said that some factors are out of the district’s control, including possible changes to the school funding formula at the state level.
District spokeswoman Stacy Tapp pointed to the district’s track record of holding a stable tax rate, following its commitment to do so after the passage of the 2014 referendum.
The only time since 2013-14 that the district raised its mill rate was in 2015-16, when the state changed the way vouchers for children to attend private schools are funded.
This year, the district decreased its tax rate from $10 to $9.49.
“We will keep the school tax rate related to the referendum flat and will hold the overall school tax rate stable assuming the state does not make changes that would cause it to increase,” Tapp said in an email.
School Board President Brian O’Connell said that he absolutely believes that the district’s “flat tax rate” slogan reflects the policy that the board voted to approve Monday night. O’Connell also said that taxes will not go up due to the referendum.
If voters favor the referendum in the April 7 election, it would allow the district to collect more than $1 billion incrementally over the next 30 years. This would fund $598 million in projects as well as debt service for borrowing for those projects.
The work to be completed with the referendum funds is based on the district’s long-range facilities master plan, which outlines work needed at each of the district’s schools. Some of them require relatively little work while others are set for extensive renovations. The schools in the worst condition, and with the lowest level of education adequacy are set to close, to be replaced by new construction.
Journal Times reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this report.
