Unified, police say that COP model in Racine schools is working

RACINE — While there are calls across the country for police officers to be removed from schools, Racine Police Department officers argue that their model in the Racine Unified School District is different than most, and that it’s working.
“Our program is unique,” said Jerome King, Park High School’s Community Oriented Policing officer. “We’re not like Madison. We’re not like Milwaukee and I think our numbers show that.”
Four years ago, the Racine Police Department began moving its COP model into Unified schools. Prior to that the high schools had been patrolled by part-time officers hired by the district.
Now each of Unified’s three comprehensive high schools has its own full-time COP officer — including Mount Pleasant police officers at Case High School — and there are 67 additional part-time officers who also are using the COP model. Racine Police has been using the COP model, which focuses on building relationships in the community and specifically in neighborhoods, for almost 30 years.
Racine Deputy Chief William Macemon heads the COP effort in Racine Unified schools and said its aim is not only to keep kids safe, but to mentor them, help them make the right choices and to break the school-to-prison pipeline. Citations and arrests in the schools have decreased by 46% since the COP model was introduced in the 2016-17 school year, Macemon told the Unified School Board during a Monday night presentation.
The “school-to-prison pipeline” and a disproportionate number of arrests and citations for students of color are among the reasons groups such as Black Lives Matter have called for officers to be removed from schools. The Madison School Board voted June 29 to end its contract to place officers in its high schools.
Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Education Association, Unified’s teachers union, has called for officers to be removed from Unified schools as well. She said she would rather see the funds used for police go toward classrooms costs and support staff like mental health professionals. However, in a 2018 internal poll, 91% of RUSD educators said they are “comfortable” or “very comfortable” having police officers in schools. That poll included 313 responses from across the district.
School COP officers
School COP officers are hand-picked for the job. When they’re not involved in law enforcement activity, they’re expected to be engaging with students and faculty and getting to know them, as other COP officers do in their neighborhoods.
“They’re always talking to the kids to mentor them, give them better ideas, help them work through some of their stresses,” Macemon said.
He added that some departments across the nation do have issues with police in schools, but what is happening in RUSD is different because officers know the students and are focused on de-escalation.
Park High School 2020 graduate Miracle Holmes spoke to the School Board on Monday night about her experience with COP officers.
She was taken to the principal’s office and handcuffed by one of the officers after she pulled a fire alarm and everyone had to evacuate the school. Even though the officer told her he could have arrested her, he didn’t because she was an honors student with good attendance.
“I appreciate you guys,” Holmes said to King. “And I’m not saying that every officer is a good officer because there are ones out there that you cannot trust, obviously. But the ones at Park are most definitely good ones.”
Last resort
Macemon said that arrests and citations are always the always the last resort. Teachers do not call officers directly, but report problems to administrators who send in a hall monitor or deal with the issue themselves before getting an officer involved.
Prior to the implementation of the COP model, Macemon said, officers were responding to classroom calls for things like cellphone use, talking back to teachers or not doing homework.
“The problem we were finding, is once the officer shows up, regardless of how nice that officer is the tension level rises,” Macemon said.
This led to unnecessary escalation.
“A lot of kids were getting tickets or arrested for administrative code violations that police never even should have been involved with,” Macemon said.
After the COP model was implemented, Macemon and Unified administration worked out a set of rules they call the “Disciplinary Action Matrix” for when police response is always necessary, is sometimes necessary and incidents for which officers should never be involved.
Under these rules, schools are to always report assaults and sexual assaults to officers, the flashing of a gang sign would be up to administrators’ and Macemon’s discretion, and police are not to get involved in things like cellphone policy violations.
“It has had a significant impact on how many times we go to classrooms and, more importantly, how often we have to take enforcement action,” Macemon said.
Calls for service across the school COP program increased in 2018-19, but citations and arrests did not. The program was expanded into the middle and K-8 schools that year, and now includes part-time Sturtevant and Caledonia officers.
In the 2018 district survey, 91% of responding teachers were comfortable with officers in schools, while only 1% were not comfortable. More than 55% of student respondents said that having officers in the schools made them feel safe, while 33% were neutral and 12% said it did not make them feel safe.
School Board member John Heckenlively said that, as possibly the most liberal person on the board, he’s had friends reach out to him asking for officers to be removed from schools.
“It’s very easy in the current environment to throw out things like defunding police, but the simple fact is in Racine where we’ve had a community police model for a long time and now we’re using it in the schools, it has been effective,” Heckenlively said. “It does work. So that’s why I would make the argument that it’s working, we don’t need to change it.”
