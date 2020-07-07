Unified, police say that COP model in Racine schools is working

“A lot of kids were getting tickets or arrested for administrative code violations that police never even should have been involved with,” Macemon said.

After the COP model was implemented, Macemon and Unified administration worked out a set of rules they call the “Disciplinary Action Matrix” for when police response is always necessary, is sometimes necessary and incidents for which officers should never be involved.

Under these rules, schools are to always report assaults and sexual assaults to officers, the flashing of a gang sign would be up to administrators’ and Macemon’s discretion, and police are not to get involved in things like cellphone policy violations.

“It has had a significant impact on how many times we go to classrooms and, more importantly, how often we have to take enforcement action,” Macemon said.

Calls for service across the school COP program increased in 2018-19, but citations and arrests did not. The program was expanded into the middle and K-8 schools that year, and now includes part-time Sturtevant and Caledonia officers.