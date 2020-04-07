Unified plans to apply for waiver of school hours, Horlick could house COVID patient overflow

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District plans to apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required number of hours of school its students must attend this year, Board President Brian O’Connell said Monday night.
All Unified schools shut their doors March 16 due to the COVID-19 public health crisis and all schools across the state have been closed since March 18. Before applying, the district must hold a public hearing and the School Board will have to approve the application.
The School Board took care of business Monday evening with relatively few hitches during its first meeting that allowed board members and the public to attend remotely.
Members of the public could call in to listen to the meeting, and for about 10 minutes at the start of the meeting the callers could not hear what was going on. During that time, the board discussed a policy that it ultimately approved. The policy allows board members to attend meetings remotely for the duration of the public health crisis.
The only substantive change made during discussion was a decision to post videos of the meetings on the Boarddocs website, instead of on YouTube. Boarddocs is the site where the district posts its agendas and related documents.
The policy stipulates that the portion of each board meeting reserved for public comment will be suspended until the health crisis is over.
Board members and the public can still attend meetings in person at the board’s regular location, the Racine Unified’s administrative service campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., although the capacity of the room is affected by social distancing measures.
Coronavirus response
The school district has been working to help other local entities with their responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Superintendent Eric Gallien.
The district has gathered items from its buildings — such as masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes — to provide to first responders.
In addition, the district has donated items from its high school health sciences career pathway to first responders and Ascension All Saints. These items include things such as protective gowns, goggles, gloves and shoe covers.
Despite what some may have heard, Gallien said, these items were not confiscated from staff, and the district plans to replace most of the materials, if students return to school this year.
Gallien added that in the event that it’s needed, Horlick High school may serve as an overflow site for COVID-19 hospital patients.
“We’re seen as a major partner in this work,” Gallien said.
Grading
Teachers and department chairs at the high school level are working to determine the standards students should have attained in the second semester of this school year, and to scale those back to the most important. Students will be required to demonstrate mastery in those areas, but a group of staffers is still working out how to determine grades. Gallien said the district might just average out the grades from this year’s quarters.
The district does not know how many of its students are using the online enrichment tools they were directed to through the Unified website when buildings closed. In addition, Unified does not have accurate data on how many of its students have access to Wi-Fi at home.
