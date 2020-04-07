Unified plans to apply for waiver of school hours, Horlick could house COVID patient overflow

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District plans to apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required number of hours of school its students must attend this year, Board President Brian O’Connell said Monday night.

All Unified schools shut their doors March 16 due to the COVID-19 public health crisis and all schools across the state have been closed since March 18. Before applying, the district must hold a public hearing and the School Board will have to approve the application.

The School Board took care of business Monday evening with relatively few hitches during its first meeting that allowed board members and the public to attend remotely.

Members of the public could call in to listen to the meeting, and for about 10 minutes at the start of the meeting the callers could not hear what was going on. During that time, the board discussed a policy that it ultimately approved. The policy allows board members to attend meetings remotely for the duration of the public health crisis.

The only substantive change made during discussion was a decision to post videos of the meetings on the Boarddocs website, instead of on YouTube. Boarddocs is the site where the district posts its agendas and related documents.