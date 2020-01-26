Unified plan calls for closure of Horlick, Park pools; Wadewitz pool to stay open

As recently as October, Chief Operating Officer Shannon Gordon said the district had no plans to close the pools at Park and Horlick before they reached a point beyond repair.

“The intent would be to keep them open until we’re ready to renovate the space, or that they are unable to be repaired at a very low cost,” Gordon said on Wednesday.

The district does not have any dates set for when the pools will close, but Gordon expects that the Horlick pool will be shuttered much earlier than the Park pool since it is in worse condition.

Once their pools are closed, the three schools would be served by the district’s new $23 million aquatic center, to be constructed west of Case High School. Construction of the aquatic center is to be funded through the district’s community service levy and would serve the community beyond Racine Unified, a requirement when using that levy. Unlike the overall tax levy, the community service fund does not have a revenue limit.

Construction on the new aquatic center is expected to begin this spring with a tentative opening in spring 2021.

Unified’s sole elementary-school pool, at Wadewitz Elementary, 2700 Yout St., is set to stay open.