Unified one of two districts being reviewed by joint monitoring team

RACINE — This fall, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction began joint monitoring of Racine Unified School District’s improvement efforts required under the Every Student Succeeds Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. According to DPI, joint monitoring is only used in districts that are identified as needing support in all aspects of the ESSA and IDEA. Both are federal laws.

“This work is about helping the district develop systems that provide all students an equitable opportunity for success,” said DPI Communications Officer Benson Gardner in a statement.

So far, Racine Unified is only one of two Wisconsin school districts that have been found to need support in all areas of ESSA and IDEA. The other is Milwaukee Public Schools.

DPI is required to ensure compliance with minimal legal requirements of the law which are components of continuous improvement.

The Every Student Succeeds Act was signed into law by President Barack Obama in December 2015. ESSA replaced No Child Left Behind as the main national K-12 education law.

