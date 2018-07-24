RACINE — Racine Unified School District was one of 64 school districts awarded state grants on Monday to fund school-based mental health services.
Unified is set to receive $75,000 — the full amount it requested — out of a total of $3.25 million to be divided among the districts, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Andrea Rittgers, Unified director of student services, said she and her colleagues were pleased to learn the district would receive a grant, as the process was a competitive one.
“We’re thrilled,” she said.
This new grant program generated proposals from 141 applicants representing 182 school districts and charter schools. In total, the applicants requested more than $8 million.
Unified plans to use the grant money to create a partnership with a community agency to provide consultation and training in trauma-related care to school support staff.
Rittgers would like support staff, such as instructional coaches, to be trained in trauma-related care so they can evaluate classroom activity through a “trauma-sensitive lens.”
Grants will fund activities for the 2018-19 school year. Unified received the maximum grant amount, $75,000, while the smallest award was just over $11,000.
“In a given year, one in five students faces a mental health issue, with more than 80 percent of incidents going untreated,” stated State Superintendent Tony Evers. “Those students who do get help, more often than not, receive it through their school. This grant is a good start toward student mental health needs.
“But, we absolutely must do more to address student mental health so our kids have the support they need to be successful in school and eventually their communities.”
Students deal with the same mental health issues as adults, such as anxiety, depression, self-harm and substance abuse, the DPI stated. These problems can contribute to major challenges found in schools including chronic absence, low achievement, disruptive behavior and failure to graduate.
Grant funds may be used for a variety of services including universal wellness activities for an entire school and intensive intervention for students in crisis.
Grant plans
According to the press statement, grant proposals included activities to:
- Develop and support student and staff social and emotional wellness;
- Provide training to staff and students to recognize mental health challenges and know how to advocate for themselves and others;
- Provide student support groups led by school and community mental health providers;
- Develop referral processes to ensure students who need additional support are referred to qualified providers;
- Create spaces in schools for community mental health providers to work with students; and
- Provide guidance to students and families to access multiple systems and supports.
During the grant period, recipients will collect data on the number of students who receive mental health services by school providers and the number of students who receive contact or service from a community mental health provider. Additionally, grant recipients will develop an annual report on how activities addressed goals and outcomes in the grant proposal.
Unified already provides mental health services to students through its five school-based clinics.
Unified piloted its school-based mental health clinics during the 2015-16 school year, with Children’s Hospital clinics at SC Johnson and Wadewitz elementary schools. The program expanded in the 2016-17 year to Knapp Elementary School and, that spring, to Fratt Elementary School. In the 2017-18 school year, a mental health clinic opened at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
75 grand down the crapper.
More excuse money for coddlers of bad behavior.. how about bring back discipline!! all this talk just plants the idea that a bad kids behavior makes them "mental" it does not...but liberals just "feel" every behavior has a excuse or some explanation instead of just rearing a child today...they do not want discipline at all...they feel they can just talky...feely their way to help...well it does not work and has not for the past 30 years..
With his mugshot along with the quote in bold 800 pt font posted TWICE, the only thing the editor of this story forgot to add was "Vote evers for Governor". SHEESH!
