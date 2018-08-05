RACINE — A list of needs and wants longer than its resources is likely to present some difficult decisions to the Racine Unified School District Board in the coming months.
After creating the Academies of Racine at Park, Case and Horlick high schools starting in the 2016-17 school year, as well as implementing a middle-school transformation this year, the district is now looking to make changes at the elementary level.
One change that community and board members as well as teachers would like to see is an emphasis on integrated science, technology, engineering and math for elementary students, also known as STEM.
“Red Apple is a premier STEM school but not premier facility,” said Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer.
Red Apple, like many other schools across the nation, adds allied arts to its STEM instruction, and uses the acronym STEAM.
All of Red Apple’s instruction centers on STEAM, but the facility is aging, which causes some challenges when it comes to implementing modern curriculum.
The oldest portion of Red Apple, 914 St. Patrick St., was built in 1872.
A common request from parents and teachers is to separate the cafeterias and gyms at elementary schools. About 10 Unified schools have one room that serves as a gym, cafeteria and auditorium. Since some schools have multiple lunch periods, the time available for physical education at those facilities is limited.
Families also want playground renovations, Gordon said.
“As resources got tight, our playgrounds got smaller and smaller,” she said.
The district also has received requests for more green space for hands-on learning outside of buildings and more opportunities for play.
Building capacities
Prior to making any elementary-school transformation decisions, the district is looking at how its student population is spread among the schools, and how to address the issue of an uneven distribution of students.
“Some schools have less than 300 kids and others are bursting at the scenes and we need to fix that,” said Unified Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff.
For example, Gifford Elementary School, 8332 Northwestern Avenue, is full with last year's enrollment at 1,558 while Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., had an enrollment last year of 248 students. Unified officials say they're aware that more people are moving into Gifford neighborhoods.
The district owns three school buildings that won’t house students in the 2018-19 coming year. They are the former Olympia Brown building, 5915 Erie St., Caledonia, which has been empty since 2016, as well as Stephen Bull Fine Arts, 815 DeKoven Ave., and Walden III, 1012 Center St. The curricula for the latter two schools are moving to new RUSD buildings in the coming school year. Unified hasn’t decided what it will do with those buildings, but it plans to sell the former Olympia Brown structure.
Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district has an interest in possibly continuing some sort of instruction at Walden and Stephen Bull, but it depends on what decisions the board makes concerning the elementary transformation.
“We’re not going to leave them abandoned,” Gallien said.
During a welcome reception for the new superintendent at Wingspread last week, Gallien said the district would be "pressing pause" on new initiatives for the coming school year. Unified is looking further into the future when it comes to transformation at the elementary level.
High schools
Unified is going into year three of the Academies of Racine, wherein students choose a pathway of focus for their future career and receive hands-on experience. The district's school footprint doesn’t match the needs for the Academies programs, Gordon said.
“We know we have good-paying jobs coming and we want to make sure our students are ready to take advantage of those opportunities,” she said.
Gallien told the School Board during Monday night’s meeting that the district’s immediate needs are at the elementary level, but that the board should be thinking about the district as a whole when making decisions.
Gordon told the board that during an upcoming meeting, the district would present more specific information about its needs and will challenge the board to prioritize Unified’s next steps.
“Investment doesn’t come cheap and our students deserve the best,” Gordon said.
Although Gallien said it was too early to speak about it seriously, the district is interested in exploring a referendum at some point in the future.
“We know that we may have potential growth coming,” Gallien said.
Never support another referendum.
