Unified looks to change start times for 7 schools, to prevent crowded buses when in-person classes resume

RACINE — If Racine Unified students return to school buildings this year, students at seven of its elementary schools will likely see big changes in their start times.
This year, due to COVID-19 precautions, the district will not be able to safely fit as many students on each bus as it had in the past, creating a need for more routes.
Since the district doesn’t have easy access to more buses or drivers, it’s looking to create more routes with the same drivers and buses. This will force a change in start times for some schools, to more evenly spread out the number of students being picked up across the 7, 8 and 9 a.m. hours.
The proposed changes would move West Ridge, Olympia Brown, Janes and Giese elementary schools from starting at around 8 a.m. to around 9 a.m. and would move start times for Dr. Jones, SC Johnson and Schulte elementary schools from around 7 a.m. to around 9 a.m.
John Strack, Unified’s supervisor of enrollment, transportation and district master scheduler, presented the plan to the School Board on Monday night. The board is set to vote on it during its next meeting, Aug. 17.
The district is set to begin the school year with learning during the entire first quarter to be done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has said it will continue to monitor conditions and will announce a plan for the second quarter by Oct. 19. The first quarter ends Nov. 6.
In the past, the district has also contracted with the City of Racine to use some of its buses for school routes, but the city cannot meet the district’s capacity needs this year. That means yellow buses will have to pick up the slack.
Previously, the district could fit three students to a seat for a bus capacity of 72, but now it is limited to two students per seat, decreasing capacity to 48. In addition to decreased capacity to keep students from being crowded together, bus riders will also be required to wear masks.
Instead of sanitizing seats after each trip, First Student, the district’s busing contractor plans to use a product on the seats that provides a physical barrier for 30 days that Strack likened to “microscopic barbed wire” that kills the virus on contact. The district also plans to use this product on its desks.
Strack said he is hoping to get this year’s bus schedules out as soon as possible so that parents can prepare for a possible return to in-person learning, but he needs permission from the board to change school start times prior to that.
The district is already deep into planning bus schedules, as it provides transportation to private schools within its boundaries that are set to begin the school year in person.
Strack told the School Board that at this point First Student has enough drivers to fill all of its routes, with some back up.
Busing at the start of the 2019-2020 school year, right after First Student became the district’s transportation contractor, was chaotic and full of mishaps and delays.
First Student said the issues were mostly due to a shortage of drivers. Strack previously told The Journal Times that current economic conditions, with higher unemployment due to fallout from the coronavirus would likely lead to more interest in bus driving jobs.
