Unified looks to change start times for 7 schools, to prevent crowded buses when in-person classes resume

In the past, the district has also contracted with the City of Racine to use some of its buses for school routes, but the city cannot meet the district’s capacity needs this year. That means yellow buses will have to pick up the slack.

Previously, the district could fit three students to a seat for a bus capacity of 72, but now it is limited to two students per seat, decreasing capacity to 48. In addition to decreased capacity to keep students from being crowded together, bus riders will also be required to wear masks.

Instead of sanitizing seats after each trip, First Student, the district’s busing contractor plans to use a product on the seats that provides a physical barrier for 30 days that Strack likened to “microscopic barbed wire” that kills the virus on contact. The district also plans to use this product on its desks.

Strack said he is hoping to get this year’s bus schedules out as soon as possible so that parents can prepare for a possible return to in-person learning, but he needs permission from the board to change school start times prior to that.

The district is already deep into planning bus schedules, as it provides transportation to private schools within its boundaries that are set to begin the school year in person.