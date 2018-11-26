Try 3 months for $3
STEPHANIE JONES stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — Racine Unified School District schools will be open today, the District posted online at 5:13 a.m. 

"RUSD schools are open today. Our bus drivers will be taking extra safety precautions, so they may run a bit behind schedule. Thank you for your patience," the District posted online. 

Other districts have called off school or put in place two-hour delays. Kenosha Unified School District is closed. 

The following schools have two-hour delays, according to a list posted on Fox6: Raymond Elementary, St. John's Lutheran School-Burlington, St. Mary's School & Pre-school-Burlington, Union Grove High School, Union Grove Elementary School, and Yorkville Elementary School

At the same time, Caledonia Police are warning drivers about problem on the roads. 

Following last night's wet and heavy snow, roads are not in great shape and there have been several issues with fallen trees and power poles/power lines, Caledonia Police are warning on their Facebook Page.  

"There’s a couple of short-term closures to be aware of as you make your way around in the next few hours," Caledonia Police posted as of 4 a.m. The closures are: 

1) Five Mile Road is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS from Short Road to East River Road. There is a downed tree blocking most of the road, resting on power lines.

2) Highway G is closed in BOTH DIRECTIONS from Highway H to Highway V. There are multiple wires down, and several power poles on the verge of falling into traffic.

"Give yourself extra time and be aware out there," police are warning. 

As of 5:45 a.m. We Energies online power map showed that 475 customers in Racine County were without power. Outages were reported throughout the county. 

In Kenosha County, 2,974 outages were reported. 

