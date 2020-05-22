Unified is first of coalition to approve Ascension at Work as employee clinic provider

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Unified on Monday was the first of the three entities involved to approve Ascension at Work as the new provider for the wellness clinic that serves employees of the district, City of Racine and Racine County.

Healthstat has been the provider at the clinic at 2333 Northwestern Ave. for the past three years. The Healthstat contract was set to expire this summer, and the three entities decided to solicit bids for new providers due to what the city called “less than satisfactory” operations under Healthstat.

No Racine Unified representatives mentioned issues with Healthstat’s operation of the clinic. Out of the eight firms that submitted bids, a selection committee scored six of them and ultimately recommended Ascension as the new provider.

The Racine Unified School Board voted eight in favor and one abstaining to award the bid to Ascension, pending final negotiations that result in contract terms agreeable to all three entities.

Board member Julie McKenna abstained as she is employed by Ascension.

The Racine City Council approved the bid as part of the consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the county had not yet scheduled the bid to be heard in committee or by the County Board.