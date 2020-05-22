Unified is first of coalition to approve Ascension at Work as employee clinic provider

RACINE — Racine Unified on Monday was the first of the three entities involved to approve Ascension at Work as the new provider for the wellness clinic that serves employees of the district, City of Racine and Racine County.
Healthstat has been the provider at the clinic at 2333 Northwestern Ave. for the past three years. The Healthstat contract was set to expire this summer, and the three entities decided to solicit bids for new providers due to what the city called “less than satisfactory” operations under Healthstat.
No Racine Unified representatives mentioned issues with Healthstat’s operation of the clinic. Out of the eight firms that submitted bids, a selection committee scored six of them and ultimately recommended Ascension as the new provider.
The Racine Unified School Board voted eight in favor and one abstaining to award the bid to Ascension, pending final negotiations that result in contract terms agreeable to all three entities.
Board member Julie McKenna abstained as she is employed by Ascension.
The Racine City Council approved the bid as part of the consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the county had not yet scheduled the bid to be heard in committee or by the County Board.
If the bid is approved by the other entities, Ascension is set to take over operations of the clinic on Oct. 1. Healthstat’s contract was initially set to expire this summer but was extended by three months to prevent a switch of providers in the middle of the pandemic.
Racine Unified estimates that the direct cost to the district for the clinic after Ascension at Work takes over will be $567,000 in the first year with increased costs in subsequent years. Currently Unified budgets for up to $700,000 for the clinic.
The City of Racine’s obligation is 26% of the total cost, which would be $376,078 in year one, $404,893 in year two and $433,483 in year three, for a total cost of $1,214,454.
Clinic utilization concerns
One of the city’s issues with Healthstat, the current provider, is that clinic utilization is currently only at 20%. The proposal submitted by Ascension assumes that utilization of the clinic will increase from 20% in year one to 40% in year two and 60% in year three.
The total estimated payment to Ascension from all three entities combined would be $1,446,453 in year one, $1,557,279 in year two and $1,667,245 in year three.
