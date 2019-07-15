RACINE — With the adoption of new social studies curricula, the Racine Unified School District is looking to ensure that the diverse historical backgrounds of its students are reflected, and that resources portray multiple perspectives.
But that goal has not been an easy one to achieve.
Halli Lannan, assistant director of curriculum and instruction, said that this challenge isn’t limited to RUSD but is an issue nationwide.
“It is incredibly difficult to find textbooks sometimes in history that portray our students’ pasts and what we would know to be not the dominant story that is in history, but we really worked to (find those),” she said.
In the 2018-19 school year, 39% of Racine Unified students were white, 28% were Hispanic and 25% were black, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The district is in the sixth year of its curriculum review cycle and adopted new resources for 13 middle- and high school social studies courses during a May School Board meeting. Teachers are set to begin using these resources in the coming school year.
For three of its high school courses — African American History, Native American Traditions and Latino American History — Unified did not adopt traditional textbooks. Because these classes are more traditionally college courses, finding culturally appropriate resources at the high school level was even more difficult.
“Instead of utilizing a textbook for those three courses — it was very difficult to find textbooks — and so instead we pieced together online resources, and then resources that aren’t necessarily a traditional textbook, but outside readings that are available,” Lannan said.
Rather than going with resources from one large company for its new social studies curriculum, the district selected materials from six vendors to ensure that different perspectives are included, according to Janell Decker, executive director of curriculum and instruction.
“This is a business, and diversity might not be a value of people who are creating and publishing these resources,” Decker said. “But there’s no rule that the district can’t use more materials to supplement.”
Unified finds these resources through consultation with other districts, with area universities and with the state Department of Public Instruction.
Benefits of diversity
Roger Moreano, assistant dean of students and director of equity and inclusion at Carthage College in Kenosha, said it’s difficult for students and teachers to have conversations about racial disparities and the background of existing issues if they lack context for how these issues arose.
Moreano added that it’s important for students to see themselves in history and not only to see people like them portrayed negatively.
When students hear positive stories about their ancestors or people they can identify with, “it’s liberating, it’s empowering,” Moreano said.
An example could be people of color who held onto their heritage instead of completely assimilating into Eurocentric culture.
“It’s really important that we equip our teachers and our kids with resources that allow for that type of discourse, so they can participate in a really well-informed conversation that isn’t just one perspective,” Decker said.
Lannan added that the district hopes cultural relevancy in social studies materials will help students to better engage in the classroom.
Some of the textbooks that the district decided against adopting for U.S. history, Lannan said, covered slavery only from the perspective of the dominant culture at the time and devoted only a few pages to the subject.
Choosing Unified’s new social studies curriculum involved input from a committee that included 21 teachers. The district also consulted with students on the superintendent’s advisory council to find out what they want to see in their social studies classes.
In the future, the district hopes to get more parents involved in the process, Decker said. Because diversity is one of Unified’s core values, embracing diversity in curriculum resources is important, she added.
With its new social studies resources, Unified also strives to align with Wisconsin’s 2018 social studies standards that focus on primary and secondary sources, students making their own inquiries and taking the author’s point of view into account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Simple solution---If you come to this country, or state, or city you must have figured to some extent it was going to be better than where you came from. Teach the history of the United States , good and bad and if some want to "comparison shop" let them deal with questions of where they came from on their own time. Might simply want to make sure they are literate so they can even read the course materials. That alone seems to be a substantial challenge for RUSD.
You do NOT make up history to make "students" feel better...WOW here we go with the socialist looney left again attacking the country...making it up as they go!! Just teach History as it happened...America is the most developed and blessed country in the world...ONE ..because we are a Godly Christian country....and that is the history Teachers and their administrations hate... Let a VET...teach history!! Not a liberal activist...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.